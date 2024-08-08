Kalp Decentra Foundation and BIMTECH Announce Strategic Collaboration to Establish Blockchain Learning Centre

Kalp Decentra Foundation and BIMTECH partner to set up a Blockchain Learning Centre, equipping students and professionals with cutting-edge DLT skills.

Kalp Decentra Foundation, known by its brand name KALP, and the Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) are excited to announce the launch of a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to harness their combined expertise and resources to establish a state-of-the-art Blockchain Learning Centre at BIMTECH's campus. This initiative marks a significant step towards advancing blockchain education and research, providing students and professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and skills in this transformative technology.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global blockchain technology market size was valued at $17.57 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from $27.84 billion in 2024 to $825.93 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 52.8% during the forecast period (2024-2032). The market is set to expand largely at the back of increased adoption of blockchain for secure, along with significant investments already pouring in in the domain. The collaboration between Kalp Decentra Foundation and the BIMTECH will train & prepare next generation or any professional who wants to learn about the blockchain and make career in this industry. At the same time, the partnership will also provide practical experience and theoretical knowledge, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively teach blockchain technology.

Furthermore, the initiative also seeks to foster collaboration among students, faculty, and Kalp Blockchain, promoting innovative research and project development. Furthermore, the partnership will create pathways for students to access industry opportunities, internships, and practical experiences, bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world applications in blockchain technology.

As per the terms of the agreement, both the parties share individual duties. KALP will handle course development, designing and providing comprehensive course materials and resources. In addition, they will conduct faculty training through workshops and training sessions and deliver lectures and hands-on workshops for students.

The establishment of the Blockchain Learning Centre is an initiative led by the Area of IT at BIMTECH, with the guidance and support of the Director. The MOU was formalized in a closed ceremony between both organizations. The key representatives from BIMTECH included Director, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Registrar Dr. A.V. Shukla, Deputy Director Dr. Pankaj Priya, IT Area Head Dr. Kapil Garg, IT Infrastructure Head Dr. Amarnath Bose and the Point of Contact for the Blockchain Learning Centre, Dr. Ruchi Garg. And the resource people from KALP were Mr. Tapan Sangal, Co-Founder; Mr. Gagan Singhal, Co-Founder; and Mr. Kapil Dev, Chief Business Officer, each bringing their vision and expertise to the partnership.

On the other hand, BIMTECH will be responsible for providing the necessary infrastructure and facilities to conduct the course. They will ensure the active participation of faculty members in training sessions and encourage student enrolment and participation in the program. BIMTECH will also provide administrative support for the smooth execution of the program.

Speaking on the collaboration, Tapan Sangal, Founder, Kalp Decentra Foundation said, " We are thrilled to join forces with BIMTECH in nurturing a new wave of blockchain professionals. As the blockchain segment experiences exponential growth, this collaboration transcends mere knowledge-sharing; it is about equipping students and faculty with practical, hands-on skillsets. The Blockchain Learning Centre will immerse students in real-world applications, fostering innovative thinking and the development of novel blockchain solutions.

“Considering the rapid advancements in blockchain technology today, our involvement in this initiative is driven by a vision of the future where blockchain is ubiquitous, revolutionizing every facet of our daily lives. Through this partnership, we aim to significantly increase the pool of skilled professionals who can leverage blockchain’s potential to transform industries."

This collaboration will develop an extensive blockchain course, equip BIMTECH faculty with blockchain teaching skills, and engage students through practical projects and interactive sessions. It will foster research collaboration between students, faculty, and KALP, and create pathways for students to gain practical industry experience in blockchain technology.

Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, sharing her thoughts on the MoU signing said, “Positioning BIMTECH with industry leaders to drive meaningful advancements highlights our expertise and commitment to providing our students with the best academic environment.

“This partnership aims to blend KALP’s advanced technical capabilities and innovative approach with BIMTECH’s educational infrastructure, material resources, and academic prowess. Hence, establishing a framework for knowledge exchange and professional development. We are eager to explore the potential of mutual growth and development through the dynamic synergy created with this alliance. Together, we aim to empower our students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills, preparing them to be leaders in the dynamic field of blockchain technology.”

About KALP Decentra Foundation:

Kalp Decentra Foundation is a not-for-profit organization striving towards a goal to build an inclusive ecosystem, Kalp, which enables global inclusivity and democratization of advanced technology. The Kalp ecosystem is an innovative approach offering a regulatory-compliant, decentralized, and comprehensive digital public infrastructure specifically designed for the regulated tokenization and subsequent liquidity of RWAs and real-world use cases.

About BIMTECH:

BIMTECH pioneered innovative programs like PGDM, PGDM-International Business (IB), PGDM-Retail Management (RM), and PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM), nurturing individuals into global leaders. BIMTECH proudly holds the 48th position in the Management Category in NIRF-National Institutional Ranking Framework 2023 and secures the 17th rank among the top private B-Schools in India, as per Business Today-MDRA Best B-Schools Ranking 2023. Also, BIMTECH is now AACSB accredited, joining the Ivy League of Top Globally Recognized B-Schools. Fostering a symbiotic relationship, the institute excels in management education, supported by its globally placed robust alumni network of over 7000 individuals.