L.B. Foster Company to Present Virtually at Sidoti Micro Cap Investor Conference on August 14, 2024 and at Three Part Advisors’ Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29, 2024 in Chicago, IL

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR, the “Company”), announced today that John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Thalman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference on August 14, 2024 beginning at 11:30 AM EDT.



Mr. Kasel and Mr. Thalman will also present at the Three Part Advisors’ Midwest IDEAS conference on August 29, 2024 beginning at 3:30 PM CDT in Chicago, Illinois.

Presentation materials for the conferences will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Presentations” the morning of each conference.

Video webcasts and video replays will be available online for both conferences. Webcast registration links will be available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com, under the Investor Relations page, on the day of the respective events. Video replays will remain available for 90 days after the conclusion of each event.

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers’ most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

