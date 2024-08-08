Biosensors Market Forecast to Grow at 8.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Biosensors market will attain a value of USD 53.59 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period (2024-2031). A high emphasis on sustainability has resulted in the integration of biology in technology. Growing demand for advanced medical devices and advancements in biomaterials are expected to primarily drive Biosensors market growth over the coming years.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/biosensors-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biosensors Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 67

Figures – 80

Biosensors Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 28.9 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 53.59 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Product, Technology, Component, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities High use of wearable devices needing different types of sensors Key Market Drivers Growing emphasis on sustainability and high demand for biosensors



High Reliability of Electrochemical Biosensors Makes them an Industry Favorite

Electrochemical Biosensors are highly sensitive to even minimal changes, which makes them a popular choice for almost all applications. Moreover, the results produced by using electrochemical Biosensors are stable, reliable, and repeatable making them a perfect fit for multiple uses. Rising digitization of the healthcare space will boost sales of electrochemical Biosensors going forward.

Medical Sector Spearheads Revenue Generation as Use of Advanced Medical Devices Increases

The healthcare industry is utilizing medical devices on a massive scale and these devices are equipped with advanced sensors such as biosensors. Growing use of biomaterials to develop more effective medical devices will also help this segment boost sales of biosensors going forward. Emphasis on elimination of toxic chemicals and materials from medical devices and products will also boost biosensors demand.

High Investments in Development of Advanced Healthcare Products Allows North America to Lead Global Market Growth

The developed healthcare infrastructure of the North American region provides an opportune setting for suppliers of biosensors. Growing demand for advanced diagnostics and medical devices in this region will also promote the use of biosensors. Canada and the United States are projected to remain the most lucrative markets for biosensor companies operating in this region.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/biosensors-market

Biosensors Market Insights:



Drivers

Growing integration of biosensors with advanced medical devices and technologies

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of biosensors

Restraints

Regulatory hurdles in commercialization

Higher costs compared to traditional sensors

The following are the Top Biosensors Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers AG

Johnson & Johnson

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

General Electric Company

Nova Biomedical

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/biosensors-market

Key Questions Answered in Biosensors Market Report

What drives the global Biosensors market growth?

Who are the leading Biosensors providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for Biosensors in the world?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (high investments in R&D of biomaterials, advancements in biotechnology, integration of biosensors with modern medical devices), restraints (high costs of biosensors compared to traditional sensors, challenges in commercialization of biosensors), and opportunities (growing use of wearable medical devices), influencing the growth of Biosensors market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Biosensors market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

Related Reports:

Sensor Market

Temperature Sensor Market

Medical Sensors Market

Industrial Sensors Market

Temperature Sensor Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.