HouseWorks Continues Growth Strategy with New Partnership in Pennsylvania

BOSTON , Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HouseWorks Holdings, LLC (the “Company”), a leading personal care services platform serving the Northeast, announces that it has acquired Bridge City Home Care, a leading Pittsburgh based provider of personal care services. With this acquisition, HouseWorks extends its footprint across Pennsylvania, delivering high-quality services through its care hubs in Philadelphia, Allentown, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, and Erie, ensuring clients have access to HouseWorks’ services across the state. Furthermore, this will provide Medicaid and dual-eligible clients of Bridge City access to HouseWorks’ BetterCare at HomeTM model.

“We want to extend a warm welcome to the Bridge City caregivers, clients, and office employees to HouseWorks,” said HouseWorks Executive Vice President Jon Fradin. “The Bridge City organization is a great fit for HouseWorks, allowing us to deepen our service coverage specifically in the Pittsburgh market. We look forward to bringing HouseWorks’ innovative BetterCare at HomeTM model, enhanced caregiver training and support, and quality services to additional clients Pennsylvania.”

Founded in early 2022, Bridge City provides in-home care services across the Pittsburgh market and neighboring communities. The organization has grown considerably over the last 24 months and is excited to partner with HouseWorks as they take on the next level of growth for its employees and caregivers.

“The partnership between Bridge City and HouseWorks is a natural fit as the two organizations share a long-standing commitment to providing high-quality, in-home care services,” said Mike Trigilio, CEO of HouseWorks. “Moving forward, we are confident that HouseWorks will provide the excellent care delivery our new clients are accustomed to, while the remaining Bridge City team continues to serve the Pittsburgh area clients with compassion and respect.”

The acquisition marks the Company’s third acquisition in Pennsylvania and the sixth completed transaction since the Company’s partnership with InTandem Capital in December 2022. This acquisition continues to demonstrate HouseWorks’ commitment to deliver high-quality personal care to many diverse communities across the Northeast.

About HouseWorks:

For more than 20 years, HouseWorks has provided older adults and their families the highest standard of dependable in-home care. HouseWorks’ proprietary BetterCare at HomeTM approach leverages personalized care services and innovative technology to guide the work of its caregivers as it helps seniors stay safe, comfortable, and engaged in their life – at home. HouseWorks is a leading provider of home care serving clients across Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

Justin Carr HouseWorks, LLC Chief of Staff (603) 661-2173 justin.carr@house-works.com