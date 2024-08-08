Twice Daily Drives 225% Year-Over-Year Growth with Paytronix Loyalty and Digital Ordering

Guest engagement program promotes proprietary food service with special offerings and mobile ordering

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, today announced that Twice Daily, the Nashville-based convenience store brand owned by Tri Star Energy, has achieved a 225% increase in sales dollars since it added Paytronix Order and Delivery and a custom mobile app to its pre-existing Paytronix-powered loyalty program. The brand expanded the footprint of its digital engagement platform in support of the launch of its made-to-order food offerings.



The Twice Daily & White Bison Rewards app integrates Paytronix Loyalty with Online Ordering for a streamlined guest experience that makes it easier to receive special offers, track rewards, or order everything from coffee and bakery goods to made-to-order sandwiches and burritos.

Between January 23 to December 22, 2023, Twice Daily experienced:

225% Increase in Sales – The powerful combination of loyalty and online ordering has increased both spend and frequency.

55% Monthly Lift in Orders – A growing online ordering program enables Twice Daily to meet customers where they are, creating additional purchase occasions.

95% increase in Unique Customers – Twice Daily’s order-ahead is acquiring new customers in the name of convenience.

“Twice Daily’s proprietary food service offering is a focused differentiator. We want people to know that they can get quality food from Twice Daily that’s on the same level as QSR options,” said Jackson Tolk, loyalty and mobile app manager, Tri-Star Energy. “Paytronix Loyalty has helped us deliver targeted offers that meet our guests’ needs. Linking online ordering with loyalty makes the whole buying process seamless and has substantially helped increase sales.”

“Down the road, people will buy everything on their phones, and if convenience stores haven’t prepared, they’ll wish they had,” said Jeff Hoover, Director of C-Store Strategy & Analytics, Paytronix. “Brands like Twice Daily are discovering that the attachment rate with loyalty for online ordering is extremely high. Most people will opt-in, even if it's just to have their order remembered for the next time or if there's a free product available for ordering online through the loyalty program. But it’s not so much about loyalty. It's just about being connected and knowing as many of your customers and as much about them as you can fairly.”

About Tri Star Energy

Founded in 2000, Nashville, Tennessee-based Tri Star Energy owns and operates over 200 c-stores and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 17 states. Besides Twice Daily, its c-store banners include Sudden Service, Southern Traders, Little General and Maverick Quick Shop. Tri Star also owns 20 White Bison Coffee shops throughout Tennessee and Alabama, and supplies fuel to retail dealers in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama.

About Paytronix

Paytronix is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

