Haivision to Showcase World-Leading Live Video Contribution Ecosystem at IBC2024

Award-winning portfolio of live video contribution technology brings broadcasters a complete solution from source to production

MONTREAL, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that it will showcase its ecosystem of world-leading live video contribution solutions at IBC2024 at stand B32 in hall 2 from September 13-16.



“Throughout its 20-year history, Haivision has been at the forefront of real-time live video workflows, which is why broadcasters have trusted our live contribution solutions to deliver high-quality and low latency live video through our industry-leading solutions,” said Marcus Schioler, Vice President of Marketing, Haivision. “From providing exclusive content for the surfing competition at this summer’s games, to covering history-making elections around the world, Haivision is empowering broadcasters to leverage cutting-edge innovations and produce dynamic and engaging content for audiences worldwide.”

At IBC2024, Haivision will showcase the latest updates to its comprehensive ecosystem of live contribution solutions that allow broadcasters to:

Contribute low latency video over any network: Makito X4 HEVC and H.264 encoders stream pristine 4K UHD, HD, and HDR video at ultra-low latency over the internet, and Haivision Pro mobile transmitters contribute live video over bonded cellular networks including public and private 5G.

Makito X4 HEVC and H.264 encoders stream pristine 4K UHD, HD, and HDR video at ultra-low latency over the internet, and Haivision Pro mobile transmitters contribute live video over bonded cellular networks including public and private 5G. Distribute to on-prem and cloud production workflows: Haivision’s StreamHub and SRT Gateway receive, decode, and distribute live video streams for cloud production and on-prem workflows including SDI, NDI, and ST 2110 with NMOS.

Haivision’s StreamHub and SRT Gateway receive, decode, and distribute live video streams for cloud production and on-prem workflows including SDI, NDI, and ST 2110 with NMOS. Manage devices and workflows: Haivision Hub 360, the cloud-based master control solution, helps broadcasters remotely manage and control all their field units and video contribution feeds for live production workflows.

Haivision Hub 360, the cloud-based master control solution, helps broadcasters remotely manage and control all their field units and video contribution feeds for live production workflows. Stream over 5G from smartphones: Leveraged across the summer’s biggest sporting event, the MoJoPro camera app contributes high-quality HD video to live production workflows from anywhere by bonding cellular and WiFi network connections.

Haivision will also showcase Haivision Command 360, its award-winning video wall solution for operation and command centers within mission-critical applications for government, public safety, and enterprise customers.

To book a one-on-one meeting with a Haivision video expert at IBC2024, please visit: haivision.com/events/ibc/.

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

