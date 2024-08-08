Closure Scheduled for Interstate 229 Northbound Off-Ramp at Benson Road in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024



Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, the Interstate 229 northbound off-ramp at Benson Road in Sioux Falls will be closed for the installation of utilities, grading, and concrete surfacing. Weather dependent, the closure will be in effect through Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. During the two-month closure, I-229 off-ramp traffic will be detoured to Benson Road, Cliff Avenue, and Rice Street. Benson Road will remain open from Cliff Avenue to I-229. Access will be maintained for local businesses throughout the project.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times through the work zone. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area. Traffic control measures will continue to guide motorists around all closures.

This work is part of a larger project that will reconstruct approximately one and one-half miles of Benson Road and one mile of I-229 ramps. Work includes construction of a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI), constructing a structure, grading, concrete surfacing, curb and gutter, storm sewer, lighting, signals, permanent signing, and pavement marking.

The prime contractor for this $34.3 million project is T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall completion date for this project is June 2025.

Project Web Page:

Find additional information about this project at https://dot.sd.gov/bensonroad-i-229-pcn-04xk.

