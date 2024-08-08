Maryland Permanently Preserves 49 Working Farms

August 8, 2024

4,998 Acres of Additional Farmland Protected Forever

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 8, 2024) – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 49 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation easements during their August 7 meeting. The easements will permanently preserve 4,998 acres of prime farmland in Anne Arundel, Baltimore County, Caroline, Carroll, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington and Wicomico counties, for an investment of more than $25 million.

“In the face of urban sprawl, farmland preservation stands as a vital commitment to our rural economy and the future of agriculture in Maryland,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Thank you to the farmers who committed to preserve their farms and who commit to agriculture every day”

The Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation was established in 1977 as part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture.The foundation purchases agricultural preservation easements from willing farmers to forever protect prime farmland and woodland.

To view a list of the Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation easements broken down by county, see this chart. Having already achieved the 30% by 2030 goal as outlined in the Maryland the Beautiful Act as passed in the 2023 Session by the Maryland General Assembly, the newly-approved easements will help the state meet the next goal of conserving 40% of state land by 2040.

For more information, please contact the foundation’s Executive Director Michelle Cable at (410) 841-5860 or michelle.cable@maryland.gov.

