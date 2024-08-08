Goranson Bain Ausley Achieves Top Distinction for Best Family Law Firm in Dallas and Austin by Texas Lawyer

Goranson Bain Ausley is pleased to announce the firm’s recognition in Texas Lawyer’s Best of 2024 as the top firm for Family Law in Austin and Dallas for the second consecutive year. These rankings have also earned Goranson Bain Ausley a place in the Texas Lawyer’s “Hall of Fame” list for the third year.

AUSTIN, TX, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley is pleased to announce the firm’s recognition in Texas Lawyer’s Best of 2024 as the top firm for Family Law in Austin and Dallas for the second consecutive year. These rankings have also earned Goranson Bain Ausley a place in the Texas Lawyer’s “Hall of Fame” list for the third year.

Lindley Bain, Managing Partner, states, “We are deeply honored to receive this recognition in both Dallas and Austin. This achievement underscores our commitment to excellence in family law and reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Being acknowledged in both major markets is a testament to our firm's unwavering dedication to providing top-tier legal services and achieving the best outcomes for our clients."

For over 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results. The firm has secured numerous esteemed certifications, fellowships, and awards within the legal community, establishing its reputation as a highly regarded, proficient, and principled law firm. These accolades include:

35 lawyers recognized in the Best Lawyers 2024 edition, including 31 Best Lawyers in America and 4 Ones to Watch in America

28 attorneys certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization

14 lawyers who hold fellowships with the Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers

About Best Of Texas Lawyer

Best Of was developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers and to showcase their top picks in one annual edition. A ballot was crafted with several dozen categories for lawyers and firm administrators to cast their votes on a number of areas critical to practicing law and managing their personal and professional life. Best Of showcases the businesses that stand out among their competitors in providing lawyers with the essentials they require to compete in today’s legal market.

Visit Texas Lawyer’s Best Of webpage for more information and to access past editions.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, specializing exclusively in family law. With offices in Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, and Austin, the firm has consistently demonstrated its ability to handle complex family law cases with the highest level of professionalism and expertise.

Goranson Bain Ausley's comprehensive services range from straightforward and uncontested divorce cases to the most challenging family law matters involving complex litigation. The firm's approach combines compassionate client service with strategic advocacy to help clients protect their assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.

In 2024, Goranson Bain Ausley was named a Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, following a rigorous independent evaluation process.

