Nortech Systems Reports Second Quarter Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) (“Nortech” or the “Company”), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, industrial and defense markets, reported second quarter ended June 30, 2024 financial results.

2024 Q2 Highlights:

  Net sales of $33.9 million
  Net income of $157 thousand, or $0.06 per diluted share
  Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) of $919 thousand
  90-day backlog of $30.1 million as of June 30, 2024
     

Management Commentary

“We are working closely with our customers to optimize post Covid supply chain strategies which includes continued near-shoring activities and the development of customer specific collaborations to further reduce lead times,” said Jay D. Miller, President and CEO of Nortech. “We believe that these actions will further strengthen our customer relationships which are key to our achieving our long-term strategic objectives.”

“We continue to effectively manage operating expenses while focusing on long-term growth,” Miller noted. “During the quarter we have rapidly implemented the announced optimization of our Minnesota facilities by the end of 2024. While having a short-term negative impact on our financials, we anticipate these actions will significantly improve our efficiency and reduce our cost structure by at least $1.6 million in 2025 and beyond and position Nortech for improved top and bottom-line growth.”

Summary Financial Information

The following table provides summary financial information comparing the second quarter 2024 (“Q2 2024”) financial results to the same quarter in 2023 (“Q2 2023”) as well as the six-month ended June 30, 2024 (“YTD 24”) information to the same period in 2023 (“YTD 2023”).

($ in thousands)   Q2 24     Q2 23     % Change     YTD 24     YTD 23     % Change  
Net sales   $ 33,891     $ 35,021       (3.2 )%   $ 68,106     $ 69,909       (2.6 )%
Gross profit   $ 4,617     $ 5,474       (15.7 )%   $ 10,065     $ 10,958       (8.1 )%
Operating expenses   $ 4,273     $ 4,375       (2.3 )%   $ 8,566     $ 8,806       (2.7 )%
Net income   $ 157     $ 634       (75.2 )%   $ 922     $ 1,315       (29.9 )%
EBITDA   $ 828     $ 1,622       (49.0 )%   $ 2,465     $ 3,180       (22.5 )%
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 919     $ 1,622       (43.3 )%   $ 2,556     $ 3,180       (19.6 )%
                                                 

Conference Call

The Company will hold a live conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. central time on Thursday, August 8, 2024, to discuss the Company’s 2024 second quarter results. The call will be hosted by Jay D. Miller, Chief Executive Officer and President and Andrew D. C. LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 888-506-0062 and international participants may call 973-528-0011. Participant Access Code: 394178. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2814/50979.

###

About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation statements regarding future financial results, nearshoring, customer specific collaboration, improved efficiency, expense management, and effects of consolidation of our facilities including growth of net sales and profits. While this release is based on management’s best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (1) commodity cost increases coupled with challenges in raising prices and/or customer pressure to reduce prices; (2) supply chain disruptions leading to shortages of critical components; (3) volatility in market conditions which may affect demand for the Company’s products; (4) increased competition; (5) changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating facilities or those of third parties; (6) risks related to the availability of labor; (7) the unanticipated loss of any key member of senior management; (8) geopolitical, economic, financial and business conditions; (9) the Company’s ability to steadily improve manufacturing output and product quality throughout the remainder of 2024 or (10) the impact of global health epidemics on our customers, employees, manufacturing facilities, suppliers, the capital markets and our financial condition. Some of the above-mentioned factors are described in further detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual and quarterly reports, as applicable. You should assume the information appearing in this document is accurate only as of the date hereof, or as otherwise specified, as our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since such date. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measure

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management that we believe provides useful information to investors because it reflects ongoing performance excluding certain non-recurring items during comparable periods and facilitates comparisons between peer companies since interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization can differ greatly between different organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical metric, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

    THREE MONTHS ENDED     SIX MONTHS ENDED  
    JUNE 30,     JUNE 30,  
INCOME STATEMENTS   2024     2023     2024     2023  
(in thousands USD, except share and per share amounts)                        
Net sales   $ 33,891     $ 35,021     $ 68,106     $ 69,909  
Cost of goods sold     29,274       29,547       58,041       58,951  
Gross profit     4,617       5,474       10,065       10,958  
Operating expenses:                                
Selling     909       953       1,714       1,843  
General and administrative     2,982       3,105       6,152       6,370  
Research and development     291       317       609       593  
Restructuring charges     91       -       91       -  
Total operating expenses     4,273       4,375       8,566       8,806  
Income from operations     344       1,099       1,499       2,152  
Other expense                                
Interest expense     (165 )     (125 )     (332 )     (235 )
Income before income taxes     179       974       1,167       1,917  
Income tax expense     22       340       245       602  
Net income   $ 157     $ 634     $ 922     $ 1,315  
                                 
Net income per common share:                                
Basic (in dollars per share)   $ 0.06     $ 0.23     $ 0.34     $ 0.49  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic (in shares)     2,760,052       2,718,066       2,751,330       2,705,121  
Diluted (in dollars, per share)   $ 0.05     $ 0.22     $ 0.32     $ 0.46  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted (in shares)     2,935,671       2,870,848       2,922,113       2,887,313  
                                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)                                
Foreign currency translation     (175 )     (281 )     (358 )     (241 )
Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   $ (18 )   $ 353     $ 564     $ 1,074  


CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
($ in thousands)		   JUNE 30,
2024 		    DECEMBER 31,
2023		  
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash   $ 1,542     $ 960  
Restricted cash     -       715  
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $270 and $358, respectively     17,577       19,279  
Inventories, net     22,793       21,660  
Contract assets     14,957       14,481  
Prepaid assets and other assets     2,292       1,698  
Total current assets     59,161       58,793  
Property and equipment, net     6,001       6,513  
Operating lease assets, net     8,274       6,917  
Deferred tax assets     2,640       2,641  
Other intangible assets, net     183       263  
Total assets   $ 76,259     $ 75,127  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Current portion of finance lease obligations   $ 214     $ 356  
Current portion of operating lease obligations     1,169       1,033  
Accounts payable     12,728       15,924  
Accrued payroll and commissions     2,612       4,138  
Customer deposits     5,453       4,068  
Other accrued liabilities     1,120       1,063  
Total current liabilities     23,296       26,582  
Long-term liabilities:                
Long-term line of credit     8,314       5,815  
Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion     146       209  
Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion     7,949       6,763  
Other long-term liabilities     409       414  
Total long-term liabilities     16,818       13,201  
Total liabilities     40,114       39,783  
Shareholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 250,000 shares issued and outstanding     250       250  
Common stock - $0.01 par value; 9,000,000 shares authorized; 2,747,678 and 2,740,178 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     28       27  
Additional paid-in capital     17,165       16,929  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (890 )     (532 )
Retained earnings     19,592       18,670  
Total shareholders’ equity     36,145       35,344  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 76,259     $ 75,127  


    SIX MONTHS ENDED  
CASH FLOW STATEMENTS   JUNE 30,  
($ in thousands)   2024     2023  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
Net income   $ 922     $ 1,315  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     966       1,027  
Compensation on stock-based awards     206       192  
Change in inventory reserves     113       (53 )
Change in accounts receivable allowances     (88 )     (31 )
Other, net     (59 )     (116 )
Changes in current operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     1,690       (1,580 )
Employee retention credit receivable     -       2,650  
Inventories     (1,288 )     1,350  
Contract assets     (476 )     (1,620 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (531 )     (1,042 )
Accounts payable     (2,546 )     586  
Accrued payroll and commissions     (1,516 )     (1,788 )
Customer deposits     1,385       (195 )
Other accrued liabilities     (236 )     (414 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (1,458 )     281  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     9       -  
Purchases of property and equipment     (1,020 )     (956 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,011 )     (956 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Proceeds from line of credit     68,323       65,886  
Payments to line of credit     (65,809 )     (65,726 )
Principal payments on financing leases     (202 )     (189 )
Stock option exercises     31       173  
Net cash provided by financing activities     2,343       144  
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     (7 )     (35 )
                 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     (133 )     (566 )
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period     1,675       2,481  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period   $ 1,542     $ 1,915  
                 
Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets:                
Cash   $ 1,542     $ 781  
Restricted cash     -       1,134  
Total cash and restricted cash reported in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows   $ 1,542     $ 1,915  


    THREE MONTHS ENDED
June 30, 		    SIX MONTHS ENDED
June 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA                        
($ in thousands)                        
Net Income   $ 157     $ 634     $ 922     $ 1,315  
Interest     165       125       332       235  
Taxes     22       340       245       602  
Depreciation     444       483       886       948  
Amortization     40       40       80       80  
EBITDA     828       1,622       2,465       3,180  
Restructuring Charges     91       -       91       -  
ADJUSTED EBITDA   $ 919     $ 1,622     $ 2,556     $ 3,180  


Adjustment to EBITDA in 2024 includes ($ in thousands):

  In the second quarter of 2024, we announced the closure of our Blue Earth, Minnesota facility by the end of 2024. In connection with this action, we accrued $91 of retention bonus and other expenses in both the three and six-months ended June 30, 2024, which expense amount is not included in Adjusted EBITDA.
     

There were no adjustments to EBITDA in 2022 and 2023.

Adjustments to EBITDA in 2021 include ($ in thousands):

  In the third quarter of 2021, we recognized $5,209 related to the CARES Act Employee Retention Credit (ERC) as a reduction of costs of goods sold of $4,670, selling expense of $125, and general and administrative expense of $414. Nortech received ERC cash payment in two installments, the first in December 2022 and the second in May 2023.
  CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness gain of $6,170 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  Restructuring expense in 2021 of $327 related to the consolidation of our printed circuit board production capabilities into our center of excellence in Mankato, Minnesota and closure of our Merrifield, Minnesota plant.
  Gain on sale of assets in 2021 of $141 related to the closure of our Merrifield, Minnesota plant.
  Loss on abandonment of intangible assets in 2021 of $560 related to abandonment of the Devicix tradename.


($ in millions)   Last Twelve Months (LTM) Ended in Quarter  
    Q3 2021     Q4 2021     Q1 2022     Q2 2022     Q3 2022     Q4 2022     Q1 2023     Q2 2023     Q3 2023     Q4 2023     Q1 2024     Q2 2024  
Net Sales   $ 105.5     $ 115.2     $ 123.8     $ 126.1     $ 132.0     $ 134.1     $ 138.3     $ 140.8     $ 138.9     $ 139.3     $ 138.7     $ 137.5  
                                                                                                 
Gross Profit $ - Adjusted     10.3       11.2       13.7       15.1       18.1       20.5       21.9       22.4       21.4       23.1       23.1       22.2  
Gross Margin % - Adjusted     9.7 %     9.7 %     11.0 %     12.0 %     13.7 %     15.3 %     15.8 %     15.9 %     15.4 %     16.6 %     16.6 %     16.1 %
                                                                                                 
EBITDA - Adjusted   $ (0.7 )   $ (0.2 )   $ 1.9     $ 2.5     $ 4.2     $ 5.8     $ 6.7     $ 6.8     $ 6.0     $ 8.0     $ 8.1     $ 7.3  


Contact
Andrew D. C. LaFrence
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance
alafrence@nortechsys.com
952-345-2243 


