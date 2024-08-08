Roadzen Named One of CNBC's World's Top InsurTech Companies for 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company”), a global leader in AI at the intersection of insurance and mobility, has been named one of CNBC's World's Top InsurTech Companies for 2024. This prestigious recognition, awarded by CNBC and Statista, highlights the top 150 InsurTech companies across six market segments globally.



Roadzen is one of just 25 companies featured in the Underwriting & Risk Analysis category. To select the top 150 firms, a team of analysts at Statista carried out in-depth research into relevant KPIs for over 1,000 eligible companies between March and May 2024 with a focus on using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other technologies to streamline underwriting, improve risk assessment accuracy, and enhance decision making. The recognition validates Roadzen's leadership in innovation and sets a benchmark for industry best practices.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Rohan Malhotra, CEO of Roadzen. “At Roadzen, we harness the power of AI, telematics, and computer vision to provide our clients with more affordable and personalized, data-driven insurance solutions. Our technology allows for precise risk assessment and tailored pricing based on individual driving behaviors, that not only enhances operational efficiency but also provides consumers with transparency and control over their insurance experiences.”

With offices in the U.S., India, the U.K., and France, Roadzen has a global presence and a team of 380 employees supporting 160 enterprise customers and 3,200 small and medium businesses. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, Roadzen achieved record revenues of $46.7 million, a 245% increase over the prior year, and continues to establish itself as a leader in vertical AI.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned Roadzen recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 380 employees across its global offices in the U.S., India, U.K. and France. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

