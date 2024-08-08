Ocuphire Pharma to Present at Two Investor Conferences in August

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with retinal and refractive eye disorders, today announced that George Magrath, M.D., M.B.A., M.S., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference, to take place in Boston, MA, August 14, 2024, and at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference, to take place virtually, on August 15, 2024.

Event: Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference Location: Boston, MA Presenter: Dr. George Magrath Date: August 14, 2024 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET Format: Fireside Chat





Event: H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference Location: Virtual Presenter: Dr. George Magrath Date: August 15, 2024 Time: 10:30 a.m. ET Format: Presentation

Company management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conferences. If you are interested in arranging a meeting, please contact your conference representative or send an email to ir@ocuphire.com.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP) is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of patients with retinal and refractive eye disorders. Ocuphire’s lead product candidate, APX3330, a novel small-molecule inhibitor of Ref-1 (reduction oxidation effector factor-1 protein), is in development for diabetic retinopathy. In addition, Ocuphire’s late-stage product candidate Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, is being developed for presbyopia and dim (mesopic) light vision disturbances and is currently approved and marketed by our partner as RYZUMVI™ for reversal of pharmacologically induced mydriasis. For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com.

