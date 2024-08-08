AppSwarm Corp. Provides Shareholder Update

TULSA, OK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology, provides a Shareholders holders update.

The AppSwarm business strategy in 2024 is to further develop the core business model, test local markets, deploy business applications and gaming solutions, while giving AppSwarm the best direction moving forward.

Business Applications:

The AppSwarm business application portfolio is strong and stable offering solutions for startups and small to mid-size businesses. These applications include an array of apps that can easily compete with the most popular applications in Fleet Management, Food delivery, and Transportation.

AppSwarm CEO, Christopher Bailey added, “In our endeavor to provide business solutions to startups and small businesses in the past year we have noticed a trend in businesses struggling with capital causing reluctance to invest in their software infrastructure. It is our intent to expand AppSwarm’s policy to integrate subscription service opportunities to work with businesses that may be struggling to further their growth.”

Gaming:

In addition to current iOS and Android games available on the marketplace, AppSwarm is currently performing due diligence on approximately 25 different gaming apps, in conjunction with our strategic partner Elluminati Inc. Upon completion of our due diligence and testing of the Applications, we will determine which apps we will proceed with and keep the public apprised of launch dates, free trials, and user feedback.

Christopher Bailey, CEO of AppSwarm, further stated, “Expanding the gaming portfolio for AppSwarm is something we have been planning to do for some time. Through our joint efforts with Elluminati Inc., we feel we can bring to market some unique gaming apps that could strengthen our core business model and potentially increase our revenues.”

About AppSwarm:

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology solutions. AppSwarm partners with and assists other firms in technology development and business management. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AppSwarm/

