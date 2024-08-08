authID Partners with DataVisor, A Leading Fraud and Risk Platform, Through Global OEM Agreement

Partnership to integrate and deliver authID’s next-gen biometric identity solutions to DataVisor’s global financial services and large enterprise customers

DENVER, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID Inc. [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of innovative biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, and DataVisor , the world’s leading AI-powered fraud and risk prevention platform, today announced they have signed an OEM agreement to integrate authID’s biometric services in fighting identity fraud, and malicious, generative AI-driven deepfakes.

“Our partnership with DataVisor further validates authID’s superior solutions for defeating deepfake attacks and fraud, while advancing our go-to-market strategy to distribute our solutions through leading financial services technology providers,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “Our market-leading biometric solutions ensure DataVisor’s enterprise customers ‘Knows Who’s Behind the Device™’ with speed, accuracy and precision. Our combined solutions offer a compelling risk toolset that streamlines account onboarding of good customers and stops cybercriminals from performing account takeovers and seizing assets, while delivering the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience.”

Today, the scale of financial crimes is rapidly growing with adversarial generative AI increasing the frequency of deepfakes, social engineering fraud and ransomware attacks on financial services and digital payments providers. Needing a leading identity assurance partner to defeat these challenges, DataVisor recognized the value of authID’s next-gen biometric identity life-cycle platform, ease of integration, and market-leading 700 milliseconds biometric processing. Under the agreement, DataVisor’s comprehensive fraud and risk management platform will now seamlessly integrate with authID’s automated biometric identity verification and biometric authentication to streamline and secure digital consumer onboarding and ongoing authentication for DataVisor’s FinServ customers.

“Our vision has always been to create a comprehensive, end-to-end platform that effectively combats all forms of financial fraud,” said Yinglian Xie, CEO and Co-Founder of DataVisor. “By partnering with authID’s trusted biometric solutions, we are enhancing our defenses against today’s AI-driven phishing scams and cyberattacks while providing the seamless and convenient experiences that today’s digital-savvy consumers demand.”

With the integration of authID’s patented identity platform, DataVisor enterprise customers can accelerate good customer enrollment, reduce abandonment, and accordingly enhance revenue, while stopping account takeovers with enhanced security and operational efficiency. With an easy, intuitive user experience delivered in any browser, authID’s document-based identity verification delivers robust, automated authentication for over 14,000 US and international government-issued ID documents, and Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) Level 2 accuracy in thwarting deepfakes and injection and presentation attacks. authID offers the ease of a quick biometric selfie that replaces the risks and hassles of legacy authentication with secure, fast and friendly account access and trusted account resets, while keeping valued assets safe from phishing and fraud.

For further information about how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, deepfakes, and account takeover, contact us .

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures cyber-savvy enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, FIDO2 passwordless login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and the more accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. Discover more at www.authID.ai .

About DataVisor



DataVisor is the most comprehensive fraud and financial crime prevention platform powered by sophisticated AI and modern machine learning capabilities. DataVisor empowers customers to protect against future attacks before they happen by detecting and acting on rapidly evolving fraud patterns in real time. DataVisor’s adaptable solution and data-driven approach provides businesses with unparalleled protection in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

DataVisor’s award-winning solutions and continuous innovation make them the trusted partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies and leading organizations worldwide, specializing in financial services, banking, credit unions, fintech, and payments.

authID Media Contact

Rhon Daguro

CEO

Investor-Relations@authid.ai

DataVisor Media Contact

Tara Strazdas

The Fletcher Group

DataVisor@fletchergroupllc.com