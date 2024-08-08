Beavers Wealth Universe Announces One Kitchen Restaurant Opening Inside Walmart and Partnership with Richtech Robotics

CHICAGO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beavers Wealth Universe, LLC (“Beavers Wealth Universe”), an Illinois company and a franchisee of Ghost Kitchens International Inc. (“Ghost Kitchens”), proudly announces the opening of its One Kitchen restaurant in a Walmart in Rockford, IL. This milestone marks a significant step in the beginning of a new restaurant experience aimed at revolutionizing the food and beverage industry through robotic solutions that automate business operations and provide a unique customer experience.



One Kitchen will feature a diverse menu of multiple food and beverage offerings from national brands, made to order. The restaurant will also feature ADAM, the AI-driven humanoid beverage service robot from Richtech Robotics, who will be serving specialty coffee and boba tea drinks, as part of the planned integration of ADAM into 240 Ghost Kitchens locations.

This One Kitchen location is the first of many that Beavers Wealth Universe, LLC expects to franchise from Ghost Kitchens, with each location expected to generate annual revenue of more than 1.2 million.

"The opening of our One Kitchen in Rockford marks a significant milestone for Beavers Wealth Universe," said Michael Wu, CEO of Beavers Wealth Universe, LLC. "We are excited to introduce a new era of dining that combines diverse, high-quality food offerings with the innovative capabilities of ADAM, enhancing the customer experience and operational efficiency."

Beavers Wealth Universe also announces a new partnership with Richtech Robotics named AlphaMax Management, LLC, which was formed to address the integration of robotics into business. This includes, but is not limited to, the integration of POS systems, digital marketing, working flow of collaboration between humans and robots, and other operational protocols that maximize the utility of the robots while also providing better experience to customers.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Richtech, AlphaMax will be responsible for the entire commercial operation of One Kitchen restaurants within Walmart, in order to better integrate the operation of robots with traditional restaurant operations, and to provide overall restaurant data analysis, digital marketing, and the integration of artificial intelligence applications.

Beavers Wealth Universe

Beavers Wealth Universe is an investment company focused on franchising Ghost Kitchens inside Walmart locations across the United States. Our mission is to revolutionize the food and beverage industry through innovative technology and diverse culinary offerings. Our flagship One Kitchen restaurant in Rockford, IL, exemplifies this vision, featuring cutting-edge technology like ADAM, the AI-driven humanoid beverage service robot from Richtech Robotics, and a wide variety of popular menu items.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Ghost Kitchens

With restaurants across Canada and the US, Ghost Kitchens is poised to expand to open over 240 more in 2024 in the US, and pilot kitchens in Europe, Asia, and India. Each restaurant features multiple national brands made to order, a single operator, innovative front and back of house technology, and walk-in and delivery customers. For more information go to www.ghostkitchenbrands.com .

