VPG to Present at the Jefferies 2024 Industrials Conference on September 4, 2024

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced that the company will present at the Jefferies 2024 Industrials Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 11:35 a.m. ET.



A live and on-demand webcast of VPG’s presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff303/vpg/1705725, or on VPG’s website: ir.vpgsensors.com/events. For more information, or for help in arranging a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact: info@vpgsensors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

