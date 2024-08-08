MetAlert Partners with TEAL to Provide Global Connectivity for its GunAlert and SmartSole Platforms

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT), a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS human and high value asset tracking, announced it has selected TEAL for its advanced connectivity solutions and secure communication protocol for the GunAlert® platform. GunAlert is an all-in-one gun safety combination lock with integrated motion sensor and GPS theft recovery technology, and the award-winning GPS SmartSole™, a wearable medical monitoring device that is integrated into an orthotic insole allowing discreet and unobtrusive tracking and remote monitoring of Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Autism sufferers.



TEAL’s patented, GSMA certified eSIM technology connects any compatible device onto any data network worldwide. With more network operator agreements than any other connectivity provider, TEAL provides the flexibility and control to remotely switch between networks, ensuring the highest level of reliability and performance for any internet of things (IoT) deployment.

"We're thrilled to support MetAlert in their mission to promote safety globally. With this collaboration, MetAlert customers will benefit from uninterrupted, always-on operation, ensuring their tracking devices stay connected to the best networks, wherever they are located. At TEAL, we pride ourselves on overcoming complexities and enabling rapid, hassle-free access to global data networks. We’re proud to support MetAlert in delivering reliable and secure connections across top-tier networks, bolstering their efforts to safeguard communities worldwide," said Robby Hamblet, TEAL CEO.

Created with gun safety as a priority, GunAlert is a motion sensitive combination cable lock with GPS and cellular theft alert and recovery technology. The patented technology is sensitive enough to alert you as soon as your gun is moved, and through the GunAlert app (Android and iOS) you can securely view your gun’s exact location and monitor all unauthorized movements. Every two minutes a gun is stolen in the U.S. and approximately 132 people die every day from a firearm-related injury, so when seconds count, GunAlert can mean the difference between life and tragedy.

MetAlert’s GPS SmartSole plus is the world’s first invisible tracking and monitoring device used to monitor cognitively impaired individuals. It is now available in more than 35 countries and uses cellular networks to communicate with the cloud and send alerts to either a mobile app or online portal, enabling the location of the wearer to be tracked for successful recovery in the event of an elopement.

“The TEAL partnership is a critical component for the launch of our GunAlert and global rollout of our SmartSole plus. This level of 4G and NB-IoT connectivity is very valuable to MetAlert. Not only do we need to have our devices operate seamlessly across the globe but, due to the critical lifesaving aspect of our solutions, we also require the highest level of security and priority on local networks and Teal provides that enhanced level of service for our customers,” commented Patrick Bertagna, MetAlert CEO.

Simplified global deployment is crucial to MetAlert, which ships its SmartSoles across the world and expects to do the same with its GunAlert solution. The TEAL connectivity management platform provides native connectivity onto AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon with access to connect onto thousands of networks in 196 countries, which means MetAlert no longer has to worry about dealing with different providers in different geographies; instead, connectivity is managed via one contract.

