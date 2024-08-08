LGI Homes Opens Four New Communities in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth market: Cresson Estates, Kingsborough, Retreat at Fossil Creek and Southaven. These exceptional neighborhoods offer stunning new construction homes with prices starting in the high $200s.



Cresson Estates, located in the charming town of Cresson, provides a tranquil retreat from the city's hustle and bustle. Ideally situated off Hwy 377, residents enjoy both serenity and convenience. Homes in this peaceful community range from just under 1,380 square feet with three bedrooms to just over 2,730 square feet with five bedrooms.

Retreat at Fossil Creek, situated just north of Fort Worth, offers residents a peaceful community with quick access to downtown. Homes in this beautiful community range from 1,175 square feet with three bedrooms to just over 2,500 square feet with five bedrooms.

Southaven, located in Hutchins, is minutes away from downtown Dallas. This vibrant community provides residents with easy access to local amenities, employers, and schools. Homes here range from 1,229 square feet with three bedrooms to just over 2,600 square feet with five bedrooms.

Kingsborough, nestled near Forney, offers a serene lifestyle in a peaceful community. Residents enjoy convenient access to local restaurants, shops, parks, and recreational facilities in Forney, Crandall, Terrell, and Kaufman. Homes in Kingsborough range from just over 1,350 square feet to just over 2,230 square feet, with three and four bedroom options.

Designed with growing families in mind, these move-in ready homes feature designer upgrades and amenities. Each home includes chef-ready kitchens, spacious family rooms, two-car garages and ample storage space. Cresson Estates, Retreat at Fossil Creek, and Kingsborough are equipped with LGI Homes' coveted CompleteHome™ package, while Southaven features the CompleteHome Plus™ package.

Both the CompleteHome™ and CompleteHome Plus™ packages offer exceptional interior upgrades, including energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, Wi-Fi-enabled garage doors and more, all at no additional cost.

Additionally, residents will also enjoy community amenities, such as the clubhouse at Cresson Estates, the pool at Retreat at Fossil Creek, the splashpad at Southaven and the playground at Kingsborough. These on-site features provide fun and relaxation just steps from home.

Move-in ready, upgraded homes are now available. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/DFW.

