IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast featuring Rob Etherington, CEO of Clene Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The BioMedWire Podcast features fast-paced interviews with experts guiding the next wave of pharmaceutical and biotech innovation. The latest episode features Rob Etherington, President and CEO of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases.

To begin the interview, Etherington discussed Clene’s mission, including its novel approach to the treatment of diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS).

“Clene Inc. is focused entirely on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuron function. This is a very important thing we can do to treat neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, MS and Parkinson's,” he said. “This is particularly topical today, because the World Health Organization is predicting that neurodegenerative diseases will become the second-most prevalent cause of death within the next two decades. We're pioneering a very unique approach: the use of an oral suspension that patients can drink to treat the deficits that they might have if afflicted with one of these devastating neurodegenerative diseases.”

“ALS is historically known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, famously named after the baseball player who contracted it in the 1930s. From there, it took 60 years for the first ALS drug to be approved by the FDA. It was approved in 1995 and still remains today, nearly three decades later, the standard of care. There's obviously a tremendous need for new drugs in ALS. In the case of multiple sclerosis, there are a lot of drugs that can treat MS, but they all do effectively the same thing: they tamp down the body's immune response, so the body stops attacking itself. What they don’t do is improve function – the way patients move and walk and talk and think cognitively with MS.”

“To put it simply, our brains are about 3-5% of our body weight but consumes around 25% of our energy every day. Night and day, we are powering our central nervous system to help us move and walk and talk and eat and chew and breathe, but, in neurodegenerative diseases, the neuron loses the ability to talk to the muscles and enable us to do the things that we take for granted. What we're doing is improving the vital dysfunction and the bioenergetic metabolite that our neurons rely upon to continue this function. Our drug enables the energetic capacity that those muscles require to function and, in the case of ALS, enables the main systems, primarily breathing, to be muscularly sustained so patients potentially have increased rates of survival, as our data suggests.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and Rob Etherington, President and CEO of Clene Inc., to learn more about the company’s development pipeline, including recent milestones from its VISIONARY-MS and REPAIR-MS clinical programs.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.biomedwire.com

The latest installment of The BioMedWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 18 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com