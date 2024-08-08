Submit Release
REMINDER/Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Second Quarter Results

MONTREAL, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A)

CONFERENCE CALL:
OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE: Friday, August 9, 2024
TIME: 1:00 PM Eastern Time
CALL:  1-844-763-8274


THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKETS OPEN THE SAME DAY THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-855-669-9658 and entering the passcode 0756 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, August 9, 2024 as of 4:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Friday, August 16, 2024.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.

For further information contact John Paikopoulos, Dorel Industries Inc. at 514-934-3034.


