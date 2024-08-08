Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

IT Service Management (ITSM) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IT service management (ITSM) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.77 billion in 2023 to $12.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased overall service quality, increased operational effectiveness, increased complexity of it infrastructure, rise in priority for compliance and security in IT operations, increased expenditure to support cloud ITSM solutions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The IT service management (ITSM) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $22.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising adoption of updated IT infrastructure across the end-user industries, increasing digital business transformation, increasing demand for unified platform, increasing demand for improved IT service delivery, growing reliance of modern enterprises on IT.

Growth Driver Of The IT Service Management (ITSM) Market

The increased adoption of cloud-based platforms is expected to propel the growth of the IT service management market going forward. Cloud-based platforms, often referred to as cloud platforms or cloud computing platforms, are online environments that provide a range of computing services over the internet. The adoption of cloud-based platforms is due to digital transformation, cost-effectiveness, security and compliance, integration and interoperability, and disaster recovery. ITSM principles and practices are crucial in effectively managing cloud-based platforms by aligning IT services with business needs, ensuring service quality and availability, promoting continual improvement, and addressing security and compliance requirements.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the IT service management (ITSM) market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., ServiceNow Inc., Open Text Corporation.

Major companies operating in the IT service management (ITSM) market are focused on developing advanced solutions, such as AI-based IT service management, to improve efficiency and enhance the overall user experience. AI-based IT service management transforms traditional practices, enabling organizations to deliver faster, more proactive, and personalized IT services while driving operational excellence and cost savings.

Segments:

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Technology: Performance Management, Configuration Management, Network Management, Database Management System, Other Technologies

3) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

4) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Government And Education, Information Technology And Telecommunication, Retail, Travel And Hospitality, Healthcare, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the it service management (ITSM) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the IT service management (ITSM) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Definition

IT service management (ITSM) refers to the set of practices, policies, and processes implemented by organizations. These provide a structured approach for organizations to design, deliver, manage, and improve IT services offered to internal and external customers.

