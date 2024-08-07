Former Georgia Jailer Who Strangled Detainee into State of Unconsciousness Sentenced for Civil Rights Violation

A former detention officer with the Fulton County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office was sentenced today to 48 months in prison and three years of supervised release for intentionally depriving a detained woman of her civil rights by using unreasonable force.

Monique Clark, 32, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty last March to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, Clark strangled a handcuffed arrestee into unconsciousness while processing her for intake at the Fulton County North Annex Jail. As part of his plea, Clark admitted that he knew the woman posed no threat to officers and knew that Sheriff’s Office policy prohibited placing detainees in chokeholds or neck restraints except in life-or-death situations.

“This defendant’s violent assault on a handcuffed arrestee rendered her unconscious and is simply inexcusable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “As we have seen too many times, chokeholds and neck restraints can prove deadly. Using high-level force against a person in custody who poses no threat is plainly illegal, but using such a dangerous technique gratuitously is especially disturbing. The Justice Department is committed to holding law enforcement officers accountable for use of excessive force and to protecting the rights of people in custody.”

“Instead of carrying out his mission to ensure the safety and security of detainees in his custody at the Fulton County Jail, Clark abandoned his oath of office when he used excessive force to strangle a pre-trial detainee without cause,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia. “Law enforcement officers who violate their professional duties are not above the law. It is now Clark who will serve time in prison as a result of his reprehensible conduct.”

“Mr. Clark took a sworn oath as a detention officer to uphold the rights of others,” said Executive Assistant Director Michael A. Nordwall of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch. “He violated that oath when he abused and strangled a female inmate. Today’s sentencing is a reminder that the FBI will relentlessly work to hold accountable anyone who takes an oath to protect others.”

The FBI Atlanta Field Office and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Standards investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bret Hobson for the Northern District of Georgia and Trial Attorney Alec Ward of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.