Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Employment Tax Offense Related to Dentistry Practice

An Ohio man pleaded guilty today to not paying more than $750,000 in employment taxes and not filing employment tax returns.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2014 through 2020, Eric Moesle, of Pickerington, served as the office manager for Elemental Dental in Pataskala, Ohio. At Elemental Dental, Moesle was responsible for payroll, bookkeeping and tax return preparation.

During that period, at Moesle’s direction and with his full knowledge, Elemental Dental was withholding Social Security, Medicare and income taxes from its employees’ wages, which were reflected on paystubs and Forms W-2 issued to employees. However, from 2014 through 2020, Elemental Dental did not pay over those taxes to the IRS nor did it file employment tax returns. During the same period, the business also failed to pay over the employer’s share of those taxes. When interviewed by IRS representatives in 2022, Moesle falsely claimed that he did not know that the employment taxes had not been paid and that Elemental Dental’s employment tax returns and Forms W-2 had not been filed, and falsely stated that any such failures or omissions were unintentional.

In all, Moesle’s criminal conduct caused a tax loss to the IRS of $760,255.

The plea was offered today to U.S. Magistrate Judge Norah McCann King for the Southern District of Ohio. Once accepted by a U.S. district court judge, a sentencing date will be set. Moesle faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a period of supervised release and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Hayter Whitman and Jeffrey McLellan of the Justice Department’s Tax Division are prosecuting the case.