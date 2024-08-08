Global Substation Automation Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Substation Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The substation automation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $34.23 billion in 2023 to $36.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to weight management concerns, dietary restrictions and preferences, rise in gluten-free and low-carb diets, government initiatives on sugar reduction, adoption of healthy lifestyle.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The substation automation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $49.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in diabetes and obesity rates, expanding aging population, e-commerce growth, educational campaigns on sugar awareness, sustainability considerations, rising interest in plant-based diets.

Growth Driver Of The Substation Automation Market

The rise in demand for electric power is expected to propel the growth of the substation automation market going forward. Electric power refers to the measure of the amount of energy that is transferred per unit of time. The rise in demand for electric power has led to an increased need for more efficient management of the electrical grid system. Substation automation performs various tasks, such as automating the monitoring and control of power supply at substations to ensure a steady and stable supply of electricity, detect and address faults in real time, and prevent power outages.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the substation automation market include Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., DIGI International Inc., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.

Major companies operating in the substation automation market are launching new solutions, such as smart substation control, to sustain their position in the market. Smart substation control refers to the implementation of advanced technologies, intelligent devices, and automated systems to enhance the monitoring, control, and management of electrical substations.

Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Rated Voltage: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage

3) By Communication: Optical Fiber Communication Channel, Power Line Communication Channel, Copper Wire Communication Channel, Ethernet, Other Communication

4) By Module: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Intelligent Electronic Devices (IED), Communication Network, Other Module

5) By End-User Industry: Utilities, Steel, Oil And Gas, Mining, Transportation

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the substation automation market in 2023. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global substation automation market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the substation automation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Substation Automation Market Definition

Substation automation is the set of hardware and software components that monitor and operate an electrical system both locally and remotely. Substation automation's major objective is to enhance the operation and upkeep of these vital power grid substations, which transform, distribute, and regulate electrical energy.

Substation Automation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Substation Automation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on substation automation market size, substation automation market drivers and trends, substation automation market major players, substation automation competitors' revenues, substation automation market positioning, and substation automation market growth across geographies. The substation automation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

