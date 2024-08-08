Recursion Provides Business Updates and Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Recursion entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Exscientia to add its technology-enabled clinical pipeline, sector-leading partnerships, and precision chemistry capabilities

Recursion expects 7 clinical trial readouts for itself over the next 18 months and approximately 10 clinical readouts collectively over the same time period as part of a combined company with Exscientia

The first neuroscience phenomap under Recursion’s collaboration with Roche and Genentech has been optioned, triggering a $30 million payment and highlighting Recursion’s ability to deliver on success-based mapping and data options



SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery, today reported business updates and financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“Our mission at Recursion is to decode biology to radically improve lives. We are leading the industry by integrating technology to map and navigate biology and chemistry to achieve this ambitious aim,” said Chris Gibson, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Recursion. “Today, with the announcement of our proposed combination with Exscientia, we leap closer to our vision of a full-stack technology-enabled small molecule discovery platform that we are confident has the potential to meaningfully improve the efficiency of drug discovery in the coming decade. The culmination of this vision, which we will build together with the team from Exscientia, will be the broader availability of high quality medicines and lower prices for consumers.”



The proposed business combination with Exscientia provides deep complementarity on many levels.

Recursion will augment its scaled biology exploration and translational capabilities with Exscientia’s demonstrated precision chemistry tools and capabilities, including its newly commissioned automated small molecule synthesis platform. Once integrated, the updated and evolved Recursion OS will enable the discovery and translation of higher quality medicines more efficiently and at a higher scale.

The proposed combination augments Recursion’s first-in-class focused pipeline spanning rare disease, precision oncology, and infectious diseases with Exscientia’s best-in-class focused precision oncology pipeline, giving the proposed combination the potential to read out approximately 10 clinical trials in the next 18 months. Importantly, there is no overlap in the clinical indications being pursued by the two companies.

The proposed business combination will execute significant therapeutic discovery collaborations with prominent biopharma companies, including Roche-Genentech, Sanofi, Bayer, and Merck KGaA. The combined deals have the potential for more than $20 billion in milestones before royalties on net-sales of partnership programs which range from mid single-digit to double-digit royalties over the course of the partnership.



Chris Gibson, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Recursion went on to say, “Additionally, we are thrilled that our first neuroscience phenomap has been optioned under our collaboration with Roche and Genentech. We believe that this industry-first milestone showcases Recursion’s scientific approach to mapping and navigating biology as well as our ability to deliver value to our partners.”





Strategic Rationale for Recursion-Exscientia Combination

Pipeline: We believe that a combination with Exscientia would create a diverse portfolio of clinical and near-clinical programs (approximately 10 clinical readouts in the next 18 months) where most of these programs, if successful, could have annual peak sales opportunities in excess of $1 billion. In addition to Recursion’s internal pipeline, Exscientia has wholly-owned oncology programs associated with targets CDK7 (clinical), LSD1, and MALT1 as well as partnered programs associated with targets PKC-Theta (clinical) and ENPP1. Across the combined pipeline there is no competitive overlap, with Recursion’s pipeline focusing on first-in-class drug candidates within oncology, rare disease, and infectious disease and Exscientia’s focus on best-in-class drug candidates within oncology. Additionally, for both companies there are many research and discovery stage pipeline programs that would benefit from the complementary combination of the two platforms.

Summary of Recursion Business Highlights

Partnerships Roche and Genentech: The goal of the collaboration is to use unimodal and multiomics maps in order to discover and develop potential therapeutic treatments for up to 40 programs in neuroscience and a single indication in gastrointestinal oncology. This recent mapping effort supports the discovery and development of therapeutic programs in neuroscience which is a disease domain characterized by few treatment options and a need for novel biological targets. Recursion and Genentech collaborated to adapt a hiPSC-derived neuronal cell model for map building, and since 2022, Recursion has built cell manufacturing technologies and produced over 1 trillion hiPSC-derived neuronal cells to enable this effort. We are also building additional maps in other neural cell contexts that will further investigate genome scale genetic and diverse chemical perturbations for use under the collaboration. Bayer: We continue to advance efforts to discover potential new therapeutics against undruggable oncology targets with Bayer. In June 2024, we announced that the parties have selected the first project under this partnership. In addition, we gave guidance that we expect to complete the delivery of up to 25 multi-modal data packages to Bayer by the end of Q3 2024 to support further project nominations. Moreover, we announced that Bayer would be the first beta-user of LOWE (Recursion’s LLM-Orchestrated Workflow Engine) which will be integrated across the collaboration and offer a more exploratory and comprehensive research environment for scientists from both sides of the partnership to interact with data, models, analyses, and visualizations pertaining to the drug discovery scope of the collaboration.

Pipeline Cerebral Cavernous Malformation (CCM) (REC-994): Our Phase 2 SYCAMORE clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, study of two doses of REC-994 in participants with CCM. The primary endpoint of the study is safety and tolerability. Secondary and exploratory endpoints, including clinician measured outcomes, imaging of CCM lesions, patient reported outcomes, and selected biomarkers, will be evaluated. Since fully enrolling in June 2023, the vast majority of participants who completed 12 months of treatment have entered the long-term extension study. We expect to share Phase 2 data in September 2024. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 (NF2) (REC-2282): Our adaptive Phase 2/3 POPLAR clinical trial is an open label, two part study of REC-2282 in participants with progressive NF2-mutated meningiomas. Part 1 of the study explores two doses of REC-2282 in adult and pediatric participants. Enrollment of adult patients in Part 1 of the study is complete (n=24). We expect to share preliminary safety and efficacy results from the adult cohort in Q4 2024. APC or AXIN1 Mutant Cancers (REC-4881): Our Phase 2 LILAC clinical trial is an open label, multicenter study of REC-4881 in participants with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic cancer with AXIN1 or APC mutations. We expect to share Phase 2 safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy data in H1 2025 Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) (REC-4881): Our Phase 1b/2 TUPELO clinical trial is an open label, multicenter, two part study of REC-4881 in participants with FAP. Part 1 is complete and enrollment in Part 2 has commenced. We expect to share Phase 2 safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy data in H1 2025. Clostridioides difficile Infection (REC-3964): Full Phase 1 data from our healthy volunteers study was presented at the World Congress on Infectious Diseases in Paris in June 2024. Our Phase 2 ALDER clinical trial is an open-label, multicenter randomized study designed to evaluate rates of recurrence with REC-3964 at two doses compared with an observational cohort after patients have achieved initial cure with vancomycin. We expect to initiate a Phase 2 study in patients at high risk for C. difficile infection recurrence in Q4 2024 with a preliminary readout expected by the end of 2025. Advanced HR-Proficient Cancers, Target RBM39 (REC-1245): RBM39 is a novel CDK12-adjacent target identified by the Recursion OS. REC-1245 will be evaluated for the potential treatment of advanced HR-proficient cancers such as ovarian, prostate, breast, and pancreatic cancers. We expect to submit an IND in Q3 2024 and anticipate initiating a monotherapy Phase 1/2 open label study of REC-1245 in participants with unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic cancer in Q4 2024. Phase 1 data from the dose-escalation portion of the study is expected by the end of 2025. Undisclosed Indication in Fibrosis, Target Epsilon: This program originated under our initial fibrosis collaboration with Bayer. We have since in-licensed all rights to this program from Bayer. We are advancing our lead candidate through IND-enabling studies with IND submission expected in early 2025 with a Phase 1 healthy volunteer readout by the end of 2025.

Platform BioHive-2 Supercomputer and Pipeline Growth: We operationalized and benchmarked BioHive-2, our next generation supercomputer that we designed and built with our partner NVIDIA. According to the TOP500 List from June 2024, BioHive-2 is ranked the 35th most powerful supercomputer in the world across any industry. Our computational resources paired with LLM-driven tools and causal models built using multimodal patient data from Tempus has resulted in the first programs already entering the early-stage of our internal pipeline. Whole-Genome Transcriptomics Map: In June 2024, we announced completing the first version of a genome-scale transcriptomics CRISPR knockout map in HUVEC cells. With our computational resources and the generation and curation of scaled and relatable multiomics datasets, we are developing multiomics foundation models.



Additional Corporate Updates

L(earnings) Call: We will host a L(earnings) Call on Aug 8, 2024 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time / 3:00 pm Mountain Time. We will broadcast the live stream from Recursion’s X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube accounts and there will be opportunities to ask questions of the company.

We will host a L(earnings) Call on Aug 8, 2024 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time / 3:00 pm Mountain Time. We will broadcast the live stream from Recursion’s X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube accounts and there will be opportunities to ask questions of the company. Download Day: On June 24, 2024 at its headquarters in Salt Lake City, we hosted Download Day, its investor and R&D day that expounds upon Recursion's value proposition across its platform, pipeline, partnerships, and people. This year's programming had external speakers, including Jensen Huang (Co-Founder and CEO at NVIDIA), Deepak Nijhawan, M.D., Ph.D., (Distinguished Chair in Biomedical Science at UT Southwestern), and John Marioni, Ph.D., (SVP and Head of Computational Sciences at Genentech). Learn more at www.Recursion.com/Download-Day .

On June 24, 2024 at its headquarters in Salt Lake City, we hosted Download Day, its investor and R&D day that expounds upon Recursion's value proposition across its platform, pipeline, partnerships, and people. This year's programming had external speakers, including Jensen Huang (Co-Founder and CEO at NVIDIA), Deepak Nijhawan, M.D., Ph.D., (Distinguished Chair in Biomedical Science at UT Southwestern), and John Marioni, Ph.D., (SVP and Head of Computational Sciences at Genentech). Learn more at . Follow-on Public Offering: We completed a follow-on public offering in late June 2024, raising gross and net proceeds of $230 million and $216.4 million, respectively.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $474.3 million as of June 30, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $474.3 million as of June 30, 2024. Revenue: Total revenue was $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase was due to revenue recognized from our partnership with Roche, as our mix of work on the three performance obligations shifted towards higher cost processes including the progression of work related to our gastrointestinal cancer performance obligation.

Total revenue was $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase was due to revenue recognized from our partnership with Roche, as our mix of work on the three performance obligations shifted towards higher cost processes including the progression of work related to our gastrointestinal cancer performance obligation. Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $73.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $55.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in research and development expenses was driven by our platform and personnel costs as we continue to expand and upgrade our platform, including our chemical technology, machine learning, and transcriptomics platform.

Research and development expenses were $73.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $55.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in research and development expenses was driven by our platform and personnel costs as we continue to expand and upgrade our platform, including our chemical technology, machine learning, and transcriptomics platform. General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $31.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $28.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The small increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and wages of $1.5 million and increases in software and lease expense.

General and administrative expenses were $31.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $28.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The small increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and wages of $1.5 million and increases in software and lease expense. Net Loss: Net loss was $97.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $76.7 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss was $97.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $76.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net Cash: Net cash used in operating activities was $82.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $67.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net cash used in operating activities compared to the same period last year was due to higher operating costs incurred for research and development and general and administrative due to Recursion’s expansion and upgraded capabilities.

About Recursion

Recursion is a clinical stage TechBio company leading the space by decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously expands one of the world’s largest proprietary biological, chemical and patient-centric datasets. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset a collection of trillions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale — up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly — and massive computational scale — owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology, chemistry and patient-centric data to advance the future of medicine.

Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive , the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Toronto, Montreal and the San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more at www.Recursion.com , or connect on X (formerlyTwitter) and LinkedIn .

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Operating revenue $ 14,404 $ 11,016 $ 27,895 $ 23,150 Grant revenue 13 1 316 1 Total revenue 14,417 11,017 28,211 23,151 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue 9,199 9,382 20,365 21,829 Research and development 73,928 55,060 141,488 101,737 General and administrative 31,833 28,290 63,241 51,165 Total operating costs and expenses 114,960 92,732 225,094 174,731 Loss from operations (100,543 ) (81,715 ) (196,883 ) (151,580 ) Other income, net 2,480 4,989 6,668 9,527 Loss before income tax benefit (98,063 ) (76,726 ) (190,215 ) (142,053 ) Income tax benefit 523 - 1,302 - Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (97,540 ) $ (76,726 ) $ (188,913 ) $ (142,053 ) Per share data Net loss per share of Class A, B and Exchangeable common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (0.71 ) Weighted-average shares (Class A, B and Exchangeable) outstanding, basic and diluted 242,196,409 201,415,475 239,107,879 198,957,804





Consolidated Balance Sheets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 474,341 $ 391,565 Restricted cash 1,783 3,231 Other receivables 2,526 3,094 Other current assets 43,725 40,247 Total current assets 522,375 438,137 Restricted cash, non-current 6,629 6,629 Property and equipment, net 83,633 86,510 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,088 33,663 Financing lease right-of-use assets 28,562 - Intangible assets, net 38,210 36,443 Goodwill 52,056 52,056 Other assets, non-current 308 261 Total assets $ 775,861 $ 653,699 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 3,762 $ 3,953 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 33,401 46,635 Unearned revenue 32,204 36,426 Notes payable and financing lease liabilities 8,109 41 Operating lease liabilities 8,607 6,116 Total current liabilities 86,083 93,171 Unearned revenue, non-current 29,169 51,238 Notes payable and financing lease liabilities, non-current 22,921 1,101 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 50,239 43,414 Deferred tax liabilities - 1,339 Other liabilities, non-current 3,000 - Total liabilities 191,412 190,263 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock (Class A, B and Exchangeable) 3 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,740,981 1,431,056 Accumulated deficit (1,156,535 ) (967,622 ) Total stockholder's equity 584,449 463,436 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 775,861 $ 653,699





