Cell Culture Market to Reach USD 44,593.1 million by 2034 amid Growing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals and Advances in Stem Cell Culture Techniques | Future Market Insights, Inc.

New-age Vaccines Warrant Wide Applicability of Cell Culture! FMI Predicts Favorable Forecast Period for Key Players Despite Waning CAGR. Cell culture is used in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutes for applications such as drug discovery and production and diagnostic screening.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI)' latest analysis, the global Cell Culture Market is projected to total USD 44,593.1 million by 2034, up from USD 27,911.3 million in 2024. It will exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034.



Several factors are set to fuel growth of the cell culture during the assessment period. These include escalating demand for biopharmaceuticals, advances in stem cell culture techniques, and growing interest in personalized medicines.

Cell cultures are becoming key for the production of biopharmaceuticals like monoclonal antibodies and insulin as well as vaccines. Thus, surging need for these biopharmaceuticals due to high chronic disease prevalence is set to propel cell culture demand globally.

Personalized medicine is a recent emerging medical practice that considers an individual's genetic profile to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease. Researchers are creating customized and complex disease models of patients' cells using cell culture, allowing an in-depth analysis of the patient's unique genetic makeup. This paves the way for developing more accurate drug testing models, increasing precision in drug development, reducing side effects, and increasing the probability of successful treatment.

With growing healthcare awareness and demand for vaccines, the market is projected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. Government support for drug discovery is also contributing to market growth. For instance, the Union Government of India launched the Drug Discovery Hackathon "Nishank" in July 2020, supported by various departments and market players.

As the role of different biomarkers becomes evident in disease etiology, numerous pharmaceutical and biopharma giants are increasing their research and development efforts towards personalized medicine. The oncology market has emerged as the most lucrative area for personalized medicine due to disease heterogeneity and the increasing number of approved biomarkers.

Immunology and neurodegenerative diseases are other areas experiencing increased research activity in personalized medicine. Therefore, due to the rising demand for personalized medicine and the pivotal role served by cell culture in this area, the market for cell culture is growing.

Key Takeaways from the Cell Culture Market Study

The global market value is estimated to total USD 44,593.1 million in 2034.

in 2034. By phase, the commercial segment is projected to lead the market, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By end user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is set to grow at 6.0% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. North America accounted for a prominent value share of 36.8% in 2023.

in 2023. The United States is set to record a CAGR of 3.0% through 2034.

through 2034. Revenue in China is poised to rise at 7.9% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

" Researchers and biotechnologists are adopting sustainable and animal-free cell culture technologies. This transition aims to reduce reliance on animal-derived products and mitigate the environmental impact of cell culture processes.” Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)









Cutting-edge Solutions for Treatment Bolster Market Prospects

The cell culture market is currently expanding due to innovations. Various biotech, as well as pharmaceutical companies, are investing heavily in cell culture research and development. Hence the demand for advanced variants of cell culture products is on the rise. Similarly, there is an increasing need for novel therapeutics like biosimilars that positively impact market prospects.

All these factors have collectively carved out a niche application of cell culture across the pharma and healthcare sector. This is primarily fueled by the consistent rise in cancer, renal diseases, diabetes as well as cardiovascular diseases. With consumer demand for advanced treatment options rising, cell culture can create lucrative avenues for the pharma & healthcare sectors to prosper.

Rising Preference for Cell-based Vaccines Surges Product Demand

The threat of virus outbreaks has created a lucrative market for vaccines globally. However, this has also led to the demand for highly efficient vaccine variants. hence, the pharm industry has adopted cell culture extensively for developing vaccines. Cell culture finds application in the development of a wide range of vaccines for rotavirus, polio, rubella, hepatitis, and chickenpox. Developed nations are significantly developing a penchant for cell-based vaccines. This has eased regulatory processes of cell-based vaccine approval in these regions. Moreover, there is growing awareness about the many benefits of cell culture vaccines.

Heft Research Investments Heavily Weigh Down on Market Prospect: Can Key Players Find a Way Out?

Cell biology warrants in-depth research about its various facets such as stem cell as well as gene therapy. To develop high-end products that adhere to high regulatory standards, manufacturers need to invest in high-quality equipment and other inputs. This limits the accessibility of smaller enterprises to the priced cell culture resources. The same applies to research institutes with limited capacities. Even further in the processing steps, manufacturers are required to invest both time and technical expertise for cell harvesting. If key players can navigate these technical bottlenecks, the market could expand even further in the coming years.

Growing demand for Cell Culture Products in the Treatment of Chronic Diseases in North America to Boost the Market Growth

The growth of the cell culture market in North America is attributed to the adoption of new technologies such as next-generation sequencing, higher awareness, increase in healthcare spending in national budgets, early availability of advanced technologies, and higher penetration of research activities across the region.

There is an increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals like vaccines, stem cell therapies, and gene therapies due to the increasing number of regulatory approvals, and a rising incidence of cancer. An increase in the prevalence of various diseases in the region is prompting the government and pharmaceutical companies to invest vigorously in new drug research and development activities.

Who is Winning?

Leading companies are implementing tactical approaches, such as mergers and acquisitions, business extensions, and new product creation, in order to broaden their range of offerings and fortify their position in the market. For instance,

In July 2023, With GS-CHO cell lines, Lonza introduced the TheraPRO CHO Media System, a new platform for cell culture that streamlines procedures and maximizes output and protein quality.

With GS-CHO cell lines, Lonza introduced the TheraPRO CHO Media System, a new platform for cell culture that streamlines procedures and maximizes output and protein quality. In June 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. collaborated with Seegene, Inc. for the clinical development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic tools for infectious diseases.

Cell Culture Market Key Companies Profiled

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co., LLC).

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

STEMCELL Technologies

Lonza AG

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf AG

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Getinge AB

HiMedia Laboratories

Cellexus

Biospherix Ltd.

PromoCell GmbH

Bio-Techne Corporation





Cell Culture Market Segments

By Product:

Consumables Media Serum Containing Media Serum Free Media Protein Expression Media Stem Cell Media Hybridoma Media Primary Cell Media Insect Cell Media Immunology Media CHO Cell Culture Media HEK Media BHK Media Protein Free Media Chemically Defined Media Sera Fetal Bovine Sera (FBS) Adult Bovine Sera (ABS) Other Animal Sera Reagents Growth Factors Supplements Buffers & Chemicals Cell Dissociation Reagents Cryoprotective Agents Other Reagents

Cell Lines CHO HEK Stem Cells Hematopoietic (Blood-Forming) Stem Cells (HSC) Skeletal Muscle Stem Cells Mesenchymal Stem Cells iPSCs Lymphocytes Dendritic Cells Pancreatic Islet Cells CAR-T Cells

Equipment Supporting Equipment Filtration Systems Cell Counters Carbon Dioxide Incubators Centrifuges Autoclaves Microscopes Biosafety Cabinets Other Supporting Equipment Bioreactors Static Culture system Hollow Fiber Bioreactor System Stirred Bioreactor Systems Perfusion Bioreactor Systems Microcarrier Based Systems Suspension Culture Systems Storage Equipment Refrigerators & freezers Cryostorage Systems Other Equipment Cell Isolation System Automated Cell Processing Systems Cryopreservation Systems Cell Characterization & analysis systems Automated Filling & Packaging Systems Automated Liquid Handing Systems

Cultureware Vessels Roller/Roux Bottles Cell Stacks Multiwell Plates Flasks Petri Dishes Accessories





By Application:

Cell Therapy

Gene therapy

Protein Production

Other Applications

By Phase:

Clinical/Research & Development Research Pre-Clinical Clinical

Commercial



By End User:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO)

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic and Research Institutions

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa



Authored by

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

