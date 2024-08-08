Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Reiterates Full Year 2024 Outlook

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Rob Kay, Lifetime’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our results for the second quarter were in line with our expectations even though macroeconomic pressures led to weakened demand across end markets. Despite these challenges, we were able to grow share across the majority of our categories, deliver growth in our e-commerce channel in our core U.S. market and expand our gross margins, a testament to the success of our operating strategy and we remain well positioned for resilient long-term growth.”

Mr. Kay continued, “Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, we remain on track to drive consistent growth in line with expectations and driven by strategic initiatives. To that end, we are reiterating our guidance for 2024 across every metric except net loss, which has been adjusted to reflect a non-cash loss related to the write down on our Grupo Vasconia investment which the Company made in 2007. With a strong balance sheet and robust cash flow generation, we have a solid foundation in place as we invest in our future growth and execute on the significant strategic opportunities already in our pipeline. We are confident we remain well-positioned to deliver meaningful value as we continue to expand our leading portfolio of brands, accelerate innovation and capture incremental growth opportunities.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $141.7 million, representing a decrease of $4.7 million, or 3.2%, as compared to net sales of $146.4 million for the corresponding period in 2023. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and was determined by applying 2024 average rates to 2023 local currency amounts, consolidated net sales decreased by $4.8 million, or 3.3%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2023. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $54.6 million, or 38.5%, as compared to $56.0 million, or 38.2%, for the corresponding period in 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $38.3 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 6.7%, as compared to $35.9 million for the corresponding period in 2023.

Income from operations was $1.2 million, as compared to $4.4 million for the corresponding period in 2023.

Adjusted income from operations(1) was $5.6 million, as compared to $8.4 million for the corresponding period in 2023.

Net loss was $(18.2) million, or $(0.85) per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $(6.5) million, or $(0.31) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2023. Net loss for the current period includes a non-cash charge of $14.2 million due to the Company's loss of significant influence in its equity investment in Grupo Vasconia. Net loss for the prior period included a non-cash impairment charge of $4.4 million related to the Company’s equity investment in Grupo Vasconia.

Adjusted net loss(1) was $(0.6) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net loss(1) of $(0.3) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2023.

Six Months Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $283.9 million, a decrease of $8.0 million, or 2.7%, as compared to net sales of $291.9 million for the corresponding period in 2023 In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and was determined by applying 2024 average rates to 2023 local currency amounts, consolidated net sales decreased by $8.4 million, or 2.9%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2023. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $112.1 million, or 39.5%, as compared to $109.8 million, or 37.6%, for the corresponding period in 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $77.9 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 5.6%, as compared to $73.8 million for the corresponding period in 2023.

Income from operations was $3.0 million, as compared to $2.6 million for the corresponding period in 2023.

Adjusted income from operations(1) was $11.3 million, as compared to $11.8 million for the corresponding period in 2023.

Net loss was $(24.4) million, or $(1.14) per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $(15.3) million, or $(0.72) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2023. Net loss for the current period includes a non-cash charge of $14.2 million due to the Company's loss of significant influence in its equity investment in Grupo Vasconia. Net loss for the prior period included a non-cash impairment charge of $6.5 million related to the Company's equity investment in Grupo Vasconia.

Adjusted net loss(1) was $(3.8) million, or $(0.18) per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net loss(1) of $(3.0) million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $56.6 million for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2024.

Liquidity as of June 30, 2024 was $119.3 million, consisting of $3.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, $97.2 million of availability under the ABL Agreement, limited by the Term Loan financial covenant, and $18.7 million of available funding under the Receivables Purchase Agreement.

(1) A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable GAAP financial measure, as reported, is included below.

Full Year 2024 Guidance

For the full year ending December 31, 2024, the Company is reiterating its guidance for net sales, income from operations, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, and adjusted EBITDA. Financial guidance for net loss has been revised as per the table below primarily as a result of the non-cash loss of $14.2 million on the Company's Grupo Vasconia investment.

(in millions - except per share data):

Net sales $690 to $730 Income from operations $33.0 to $38.0 Adjusted income from operations $49.0 to $54.0 Net loss $(10.0) to $(8.0) Adjusted net income $15.0 to $17.0 Diluted loss per common share(1) $(0.47) to $(0.37) per share Adjusted diluted income per common share $0.69 to $0.78 per share Weighted-average diluted shares 21.7 Adjusted EBITDA $57.5 to $62.5

(1) Diluted loss per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21.4 million.

Tables reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, as reported, are included below.

Dividend

On August 6, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on November 15, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2024.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The dial-in number for the conference call is (800) 715-9871 (U.S.) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (International). The conference ID is 4033645.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=z4X9PGUq

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available until February 4, 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including constant currency net sales, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net loss, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted loss per common share, adjusted diluted income per common share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, before limitation, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, before limitation, and pro forma adjusted EBITDA. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flows of a company; or, includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided because the Company's management uses these financial measures in evaluating the Company’s on-going financial results and trends, and management believes that exclusion of certain items allows for more accurate period-to-period comparison of the Company’s operating performance by investors and analysts. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as indicators of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures of performance. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit®, and Dolly® ; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®, Year & Day®, and Dolly®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather, Planet Box®, and Dolly®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands—except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales $ 141,666 $ 146,436 $ 283,908 $ 291,871 Cost of sales 87,116 90,445 171,811 182,038 Gross margin 54,550 55,991 112,097 109,833 Distribution expenses 15,052 15,732 31,233 32,617 Selling, general and administrative expenses 38,331 35,863 77,867 73,770 Restructuring expenses — — — 856 Income from operations 1,167 4,396 2,997 2,590 Interest expense (5,157 ) (5,528 ) (10,771 ) (10,864 ) Mark to market (loss) gain on interest rate derivatives (82 ) 197 (256 ) (37 ) Gain on extinguishments of debt, net — 1,520 — 1,520 Loss on equity securities (14,152 ) — (14,152 ) — (Loss) income before income taxes and equity in losses (18,224 ) 585 (22,182 ) (6,791 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 57 (1,242 ) (153 ) 106 Equity in losses, net of taxes — (5,863 ) (2,092 ) (8,640 ) NET LOSS $ (18,167 ) $ (6,520 ) $ (24,427 ) $ (15,325 ) BASIC LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $ (0.85 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (0.72 ) DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $ (0.85 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (0.72 )





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands—except share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,396 $ 16,189 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $13,684 at June 30, 2024 and $15,952 at December 31, 2023 112,530 155,180 Inventory 208,480 188,647 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,344 16,339 Income taxes receivable 3,546 — TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 343,296 376,355 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 15,689 16,970 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 64,091 69,756 INVESTMENT — 1,826 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 191,624 199,133 OTHER ASSETS 2,264 3,102 TOTAL ASSETS $ 616,964 $ 667,142 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturity of term loan $ 6,822 $ 4,742 Accounts payable 59,523 54,154 Accrued expenses 64,974 78,356 Income taxes payable — 641 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 14,516 14,075 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 145,835 151,968 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 13,401 9,126 INCOME TAXES PAYABLE, LONG-TERM 1,493 1,493 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 62,937 70,009 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 7,580 7,438 REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY 32,635 60,395 TERM LOAN 133,278 135,834 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, shares authorized: 100 shares of Series A and 2,000,000 shares of Series B; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, shares authorized: 50,000,000 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; shares issued and outstanding: 22,157,912 at June 30, 2024 and 21,813,266 at December 31, 2023 222 218 Paid-in capital 278,484 277,728 Accumulated deficit (39,895 ) (13,568 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,006 ) (33,499 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 219,805 230,879 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 616,964 $ 667,142





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

2023

OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (24,427 ) $ (15,325 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,833 9,795 Amortization of financing costs 1,471 975 Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives 256 37 Non-cash lease adjustment (965 ) (1,255 ) (Recovery) provision for doubtful accounts (287 ) 1,528 Deferred income taxes 144 — Stock compensation expense 1,844 1,872 Equity in losses, net of taxes 2,092 8,640 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments — (50 ) Gain on early retirement of debt — (1,520 ) Loss on equity securities 14,152 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 42,712 25,524 Inventory (20,184 ) 11,492 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 1,687 1,563 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,213 ) (10,989 ) Income taxes receivable (3,546 ) (3,049 ) Income taxes payable (639 ) (245 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 20,930 28,993 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (1,098 ) (993 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,098 ) (993 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving credit facility 74,207 30,378 Repayments of revolving credit facility (101,804 ) (16,546 ) Repayments of term loan (1,875 ) (44,866 ) Payment of finance costs — (433 ) Payments for finance lease obligations (14 ) (14 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock based compensation (1,083 ) (537 ) Payments for stock repurchase — (2,539 ) Cash dividends paid (1,977 ) (1,907 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (32,546 ) (36,464 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash (79 ) (12 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (12,793 ) (8,476 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 16,189 23,598 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 3,396 $ 15,122





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Information (in thousands) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024: Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024

(in thousands) Net income (loss) as reported $ 4,206 $ 2,707 $ (6,260 ) $ (18,167 ) $ (17,514 ) Loss on equity securities — — — 14,152 14,152 Equity in losses, net 1,047 2,978 2,092 — 6,117 Income tax provision (benefit) 3,015 3,313 210 (57 ) 6,481 Interest expense 5,246 5,618 5,614 5,157 21,635 Depreciation and amortization 4,821 4,955 4,939 4,894 19,609 Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives 98 364 174 82 718 Stock compensation expense 898 917 807 1,037 3,659 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments — (600 ) — — (600 ) Loss on extinguishments of debt — 759 — — 759 Acquisition related expenses 186 407 95 641 1,329 Warehouse redesign expenses(1) 176 51 18 35 280 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 19,693 $ 21,469 $ 7,689 $ 7,774 $ 56,625

(1) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, the warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude loss on equity securities, equity in losses, income tax provision (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization, mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives, stock compensation expense, loss on extinguishments of debt, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Information (in thousands—except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued) Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share (in thousands -except per share data): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net loss as reported $ (18,167 ) $ (6,520 ) $ (24,427 ) $ (15,325 ) Adjustments: Acquisition intangible amortization expense 3,721 3,678 7,499 7,354 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments — (50 ) — (50 ) Gain on early retirement of debt — (1,520 ) — (1,520 ) Acquisition related expenses 641 242 736 732 Restructuring expenses — — — 856 Warehouse redesign expenses(1) 35 157 53 351 Impairment of Grupo Vasconia investment — 4,441 — 6,494 Mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives 82 (197 ) 256 37 Loss on equity securities 14,152 — 14,152 — Income tax effect on adjustments (1,102 ) (571 ) (2,100 ) (1,916 ) Adjusted net loss(2) $ (638 ) $ (340 ) $ (3,831 ) $ (2,987 ) Adjusted diluted loss per common share(3) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.14 )

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.

(2) Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives, and loss on equity securities. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, gain on early retirement of debt, acquisition related expenses, restructuring expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, impairment of Grupo Vasconia investment, and mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

(3)Adjusted diluted loss per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21,421 and 21,123 for the three month period ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted diluted loss per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21,399 and 21,174 for the six month period ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 do not include the effect of dilutive securities.

Adjusted income from operations (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023

2024 2023

Income from operations $ 1,167 $ 4,396 $ 2,997 $ 2,590 Adjustments: Acquisition intangible amortization expense 3,721 3,678 7,499 7,354 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments — (50 ) — (50 ) Acquisition related expenses 641 242 736 732 Restructuring expenses — — — 856 Warehouse redesign expenses(1) 35 157 53 351 Total adjustments 4,397 4,027 8,288 9,243 Adjusted income from operations(2) $ 5,564 $ 8,423 $ 11,285 $ 11,833

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.

(2) Adjusted income from operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, acquisition related expenses, restructuring expenses, and warehouse redesign expenses.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Information (in thousands) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued) Constant Currency: As Reported

Three Months Ended

June 30, Constant Currency(1)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2024 2023 Increase

(Decrease) 2024 2023 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $ 130,503 $ 134,979 $ (4,476 ) $ 130,503 $ 134,958 $ (4,455 ) $ 21 (3.3 )% (3.3 )% — % International 11,163 11,457 (294 ) 11,163 11,486 (323 ) (29 ) (2.8 )% (2.6 )% 0.2 % Total net sales $ 141,666 $ 146,436 $ (4,770 ) $ 141,666 $ 146,444 $ (4,778 ) $ (8 ) (3.3 )% (3.3 )% — %





As Reported

Six Months Ended

June 30, Constant Currency(1)

Six Months Ended

June 30, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2024 2023 Increase

(Decrease) 2024 2023 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $ 260,983 $ 268,464 $ (7,481 ) $ 260,983 $ 268,443 $ (7,460 ) $ 21 (2.8 )% (2.8 )% — % International 22,925 23,407 (482 ) 22,925 23,905 (980 ) (498 ) (4.1 )% (2.1 )% 2.0 % Total net sales $ 283,908 $ 291,871 $ (7,963 ) $ 283,908 $ 292,348 $ (8,440 ) $ (477 ) (2.9 )% (2.7 )% 0.2 %

(1) “Constant Currency” is determined by applying the 2024 average exchange rates to the prior year local currency sales amounts, with the difference between the change in “As Reported” net sales and “Constant Currency” net sales, reported in the table as “Currency Impact.” Constant currency sales growth is intended to exclude the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2024 (in millions): Net loss guidance $(10.0) to $(8.0) Loss on equity securities 14.2 Equity in loss, net of taxes 2.1 Income tax expense 4.7 to 7.7 Interest expense(1) 22.0 Depreciation and amortization 19.5 Stock compensation expense 4.0 Acquisition related expenses 0.7 Warehouse redesign expenses 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA guidance $57.5 to $62.5





Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2024 (in millions - except per share data): Net loss guidance $(10.0) to $(8.0) Acquisition intangible amortization expense 15.0 Loss on equity securities 14.2 Acquisition related expenses 0.7 Warehouse redesign expenses 0.3 Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives 0.3 Income tax effect on adjustment (5.5) Adjusted net income guidance $15.0 to $17.0 Adjusted diluted income per share guidance $0.69 to $0.78





Adjusted income from operations guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2024 (in millions): Income from operations guidance $33.0 to $38.0 Acquisition intangible amortization expense 15.0 Acquisition related expenses 0.7 Warehouse redesign expenses 0.3 Adjusted income from operations $49.0 to $54.0

(1) Includes estimate for interest expense and mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives.