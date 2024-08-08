Bitfarms Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

- Revenue of $42 million, down 16% Q/Q and up 17% Y/Y -

- Gross mining margin of 51%, compared to 64% in Q1 2024 and 48% in Q2 2023 -

- Current hashrate of 11.1 EH/s, up from 6.5 EH/s in Q1 2024 -

- Current efficiency of 25 w/TH, a 26% improvement from Q1 2024 -

- On track to achieve guidance of 21 EH/s and 21 w/TH in 2024 -

- Increased MW capacity by 220 MW, bringing total to 648 and supporting over 35 EH/s in 2025 -

- Special Committee concludes strategic alternatives review process -

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated March 8, 2024, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 10, 2023.

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq/TSX: BITF), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin data center company, reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. All financial references are in U.S. dollars.

During the quarter, Bitfarms made significant progress expanding its geographically diversified portfolio, adding 220 MW of capacity in Paraguay and Pennsylvania and energizing the Company's largest site to-date in Paso Pe, Paraguay.

The Company's new 120 MW site in Sharon, PA, which is on the PJM Interconnection, once the agreement is finalized, provides long-term access to low-cost U.S. energy and flexible power trading options. The PJM grid enjoys an abundant energy supply that is rapidly adding renewable capacity and contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. Importantly, the site is well-suited for a wide range of opportunities beyond Bitcoin mining, including HPC/AI.

In South America, Bitfarms energized its 70 MW site in Paso Pe, making it the Company's largest site by both EH and MW. The Company also signed an agreement for an additional 100 MW in Yguazu, bringing its total contracted power in Paraguay to 280 MW in the first half of 2025 and making Bitfarms the largest miner in the region. South America remains a highly strategic geography for Bitfarms, with favorable power contracts and access to reliable, sustainable energy.

Bitfarms recently appointed Ben Gagnon, a seasoned leader with significant experience in Bitcoin mining, as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gagnon has been with the Company for five years and previously served as Chief Mining Officer, where he was integral in establishing the Company's fleet upgrade and transformative 2024 growth plan.

"I am honored to step into the CEO role at such a pivotal time for the Company," stated Mr. Gagnon. "During the quarter, we made significant strides to position Bitfarms for accelerated growth and efficiency gains in the second half of the year and into 2025. We also continued to expand and diversify the business through new site agreements. Our new site in Sharon, PA represents Bitfarms' first foray into the PJM region, which we believe is the most attractive energy market in the U.S., and one in which we hope to further grow our footprint. This site, in combination with our new megawatts in South America, positions Bitfarms to reach over 35 EH/s in 2025, representing 67% growth from our year-end target of 21 EH/s. Over the next few years, we will continue executing our growth strategy with a sharp focus on U.S. expansion and diversification beyond Bitcoin mining."

Jeff Lucas, Bitfarms Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Our robust balance sheet and capital efficient growth strategy provides us with exceptional financial flexibility. Our 2024 growth and efficiency improvement plans are fully funded with sufficient liquidity for the infrastructure buildout and miner procurements needed to enable us to achieve 21 EH/s and 21w/TH by year-end."

Strategic Alternatives Review Process

The Company also announced that the Special Committee of the Bitfarms Board of Directors, comprised of solely independent directors, has concluded the strategic alternatives review process announced on May 29th, 2024. Following the completion of that process, the Special Committee unanimously determined that continuing to execute Bitfarms’ strategic plan as an independent public company is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders at this time. The Board and management team remain open to reviewing any and all opportunities that may deliver value to shareholders.

Q2 2024 & Recent Operating Highlights

Operations Current hashrate of 11.1 EH/s, up from 6.5 EH/s in Q1 2024. Averaged 6.7 BTC per day in daily production for Q2 2024.





Data Center Portfolio Expansion & Fleet Upgrade

Entered into an agreement to lease a site in Sharon, Pennsylvania, providing, once finalized, immediate capacity of 12 MW with further development capacity up to 108 MW. Finalized an amendment to the existing energy contract at Yguazu facility for an additional 100 MW of energy capacity for a total capacity of 200 MW. Deployed 39,400 miners across 9 facilities located in Canada, the US, and Paraguay.



Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $42 million, down 16% Q/Q due to the decrease in block rewards following the BTC halving event that occurred on April 19, 2024.

Gross mining profit* and gross mining margin* of $21 million and 51%, respectively, down from $31 million and 64% in Q1 2024, respectively.

General and administrative expenses of $12 million, down 6% Q/Q.

Operating loss of $24 million, which included $46 million accelerated depreciation on older miners, compared to an operating loss of $24 million in Q1 2024, which included $19 million accelerated depreciation on older miners in connection with the transformative fleet upgrade.

Net loss of $27 million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share which included a $1 million non-cash expense for revaluation of warrant liabilities in connection with 2021 and 2023 financing activities. This compares to a net loss of $6 million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share in Q1 2024, which included a $9 million non-cash gain for revaluation of warrant liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA* of $12 million, or 28% of revenue, down from $23 million, or 46% of revenue, in Q1 2024.

The Company earned 614 BTC at an average direct cost of production per BTC* of $30,600, compared to $18,400 in Q1 2024.

Total cash cost of production per BTC* was $47,300 in Q2 2024, up from $27,900 in Q1 2024 due to less quantity of BTC earned.

Liquidity**

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total liquidity** of $195 million, comprised of $139 million in cash and 905 BTC valued at $57 million based on a BTC price of $62,700 at June 30, 2024. As of July 31, 2024, the Company held 1,016 BTC.

Q2 2024 and Recent Financing Activities

Sold 515 BTC at an average price of $65,500 for total proceeds of $34 million in Q2 2024 and sold 142 of the 253 BTC earned during July 2024, generating total proceeds of $9 million. A portion of the funds was used to pay capital expenditures.

Added 111 BTC to treasury in July 2024 for a total of 1,016 BTC held in treasury, representing a total value of $67 million based on a $66,100 BTC price on July 31, 2024.

Synthetic HODL™ of 233 long-dated BTC call options at July 31, 2024.

Raised $136 million in net proceeds during Q2 2024 and $240 million through August 7, 2024 through the Company's 2024 at-the-market equity offering program ("2024 ATM Program").

Received confirmation from the Provincial tax authorities, in April 2024, that $24 million in previously paid Canadian sales taxes would be refunded. During Q2 2024, $19 million of the sales tax claims were refunded and the remaining $5 million was received in July 2024.



Quarterly Operating Performance

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Total BTC earned 614 943 1,223 Average Watts/Average TH efficiency*** 28 35 37 BTC sold 515 941 1,109





As of June 30, As of March 31, As of June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Operating EH/s 10.4 6.5 5.3 Operating capacity (MW) 310 240 207 Hydropower (MW) 256 186 178



Quarterly Average Revenue**** and Cost of Production per BTC*

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Avg. Rev****/BTC $65,800 $52,400 $36,400 $28,100 $28,000 Direct Cost*/BTC $30,600 $18,400 $14,400 $15,100 $14,000 Total Cash Cost*/BTC $47,300 $27,900 $23,200 $20,700 $19,900



* Gross mining profit, gross mining margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Direct Cost per BTC and Total Cash Cost per BTC are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios and should be read in conjunction with, and should not be viewed as alternatives to or replacements of measures of operating results and liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS. Readers are referred to the reconciliations of non-IFRS measures included in the Company’s MD&A and at the end of this press release.

** Liquidity represents cash and balance of digital assets.

*** Average watts represent the energy consumption of miners.

**** Average revenue per BTC is for mining operations only and excludes Volta revenue.

Non-IFRS Measures*

As a Canadian company, Bitfarms follows International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) which are issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB). Under IFRS rules, the Company does not reflect the revaluation gains on the mark-to-market of its Bitcoin holdings in its income statement. It also does not include the revaluation losses on the mark-to-market of its Bitcoin holdings in Adjusted EBITDA, which is a measure of the cash profitability of its operations and does not reflect the change in value of its assets and liabilities.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure its operating activities' financial performance and cash generating capability.

2023 Restatement

During the preparation of the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reassessed the application of IFRS Accounting Standards on the accounting for warrants issued in connection with private placement financings conducted in 2021 and, as such, restated (the “Restatement”) its consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022, its consolidated statements of profit or loss and comprehensive profit or loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the three months ended March 31, 2023 and its consolidated statements of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the six months ended June 30, 2023, which were previously filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR. For further details, consult Note 3e of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and Note 3d of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR. As described in the interim MD&A for three and six months ended June 30, 2024, available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR, the Company is undertaking remediation efforts in light of the Restatement and in order to improve the overall effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting for the accounting of complex financial instruments.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin data center company that contributes its computational power to one or more mining pools from which it receives payment in Bitcoin. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 12 operating Bitcoin data centers and two under development situated in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered predominantly by environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:

Bitfarms Ltd. Consolidated Financial & Operational Results Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2024 2023 (3) $ Change % Change 2024 2023 (3) $ Change % Change Revenues 41,548 35,479 6,069 17 % 91,865 65,529 26,336 40 % Cost of revenues (52,823 ) (41,519 ) (11,304 ) 27 % (113,822 ) (79,922 ) (33,900 ) 42 % Gross loss (11,275 ) (6,040 ) (5,235 ) 87 % (21,957 ) (14,393 ) (7,564 ) 53 % Gross margin (1) (27 )% (17 )% — — (24 )% (22 )% — — Operating expenses General and administrative expenses (12,402 ) (9,155 ) (3,247 ) 35 % (25,598 ) (17,515 ) (8,083 ) 46 % Reversal of revaluation loss on digital assets — — — — % — 2,695 (2,695 ) (100 )% Gain (loss) on disposition of property, plant and equipment 99 7 92 nm 269 (1,559 ) 1,828 117 % Impairment on short-term prepaid deposits and property, plant and equipment — (9,982 ) 9,982 100 % — (9,982 ) 9,982 100 % Operating loss (23,578 ) (25,170 ) 1,592 (6 )% (47,286 ) (40,754 ) (6,532 ) 16 % Operating margin (1) (57 )% (71 )% — — (51 )% (62 )% — — Net financial (income) expenses (1,317 ) (1,007 ) (310 ) 31 % 10,126 9,960 166 2 % Net loss before income taxes (24,895 ) (26,177 ) 1,282 (5 )% (37,160 ) (30,794 ) (6,366 ) 21 % Income tax (expense) recovery (1,704 ) 94 (1,798 ) nm 4,581 424 4,157 980 % Net loss (26,599 ) (26,083 ) (516 ) 2 % (32,579 ) (30,370 ) (2,209 ) 7 % Basic and diluted loss per share (in U.S. dollars) (0.07 ) (0.11 ) — — (0.09 ) (0.13 ) — — Change in revaluation surplus - digital assets, net of tax (5,455 ) 579 (6,034 ) nm 11,978 2,391 9,587 401 % Total comprehensive loss, net of tax (32,054 ) (25,504 ) (6,550 ) 26 % (20,601 ) (27,979 ) 7,378 (26 %) Gross Mining profit (2) 20,650 16,355 4,295 26 % 51,990 30,298 21,692 72 % Gross Mining margin (2) 51 % 48 % — — 58 % 48 % — — EBITDA (2) 21,989 (4,803 ) 26,792 558 % 48,399 12,634 35,765 283 % EBITDA margin (2) 53 % (14 )% — — 53 % 19 % — — Adjusted EBITDA (2) 11,618 9,968 1,650 17 % 34,942 18,343 16,599 90 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 28 % 28 % — — 38 % 28 % — —

nm: not meaningful

1 Gross margin and Operating margin are supplemental financial ratios; refer to Section 9 - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios of the Company's MD&A. 2 Gross Mining profit, Gross Mining margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-IFRS measures or ratios; refer to Section 9 - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios of the Company's MD&A. 3 Prior year figures are derived from restated financial statements. Refer to the Q2 2024 interim financial statements Note 3d - Basis of Presentation and Material Accounting Policy Information - Restatement.





Bitfarms Ltd. Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2024 2023 (1) $ Change % Change 2024 2023 (1) $ Change % Change Revenues 41,548 35,479 6,069 17 % 91,865 65,529 26,336 40 % Net loss before income taxes (24,895 ) (26,177 ) 1,282 (5 )% (37,160 ) (30,794 ) (6,366 ) 21 % Interest (income) and expense (1,693 ) 846 (2,539 ) (300 )% (1,995 ) 2,200 (4,195 ) (191 )% Depreciation and amortization 57,337 20,528 36,809 179 % 96,314 41,228 55,086 134 % Sales tax recovery - depreciation and amortization (8,760 ) — (8,760 ) 100 % (8,760 ) — (8,760 ) 100 % EBITDA 21,989 (4,803 ) 26,792 nm 48,399 12,634 35,765 283 % EBITDA margin 53 % (14 )% — — 53 % 19 % — — Share-based payment 1,675 2,462 (787 ) (32 )% 4,769 4,998 (229 ) (5 )% Impairment on short-term prepaid deposits and property, plant and equipment — 9,982 (9,982 ) 100 % — 9,982 (9,982 ) 100 % Reversal of revaluation loss on digital assets — — — — % — (2,695 ) 2,695 100 % Gain on extinguishment of long-term debt and lease liabilities — — — — % — (12,835 ) 12,835 100 % Loss (gain) revaluation of warrants 1,455 1,189 266 22 % (7,585 ) 2,410 (9,995 ) (415 )% Gain on disposition of marketable securities (413 ) (4,955 ) 4,542 (92 )% (751 ) (7,126 ) 6,375 (89 )% Service fees not associated with ongoing operations 3,096 — 3,096 100 % 3,096 — 3,096 100 % Sales tax recovery - prior years - energy and infrastructure and general and administrative expenses (2) (18,468 ) 2,333 (20,801 ) (892 )% (16,081 ) 4,430 (20,511 ) (463 )% Net financial expense and other 2,284 3,760 (1,476 ) (39 )% 3,095 6,545 (3,450 ) (53 )% Adjusted EBITDA 11,618 9,968 1,650 17 % 34,942 18,343 16,599 90 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 28 % 28 % — — 38 % 28 % — —

nm: not meaningful

1 Prior year figures are derived from restated financial statements. Refer to the Q2 2024 interim financial statements Note 3d - Basis of Presentation and Material Accounting Policy Information - Restatement. 2 Sales tax recovery relating to energy and infrastructure and general and administrative expenses have been allocated to their respective periods; refer to the Q2 2024 interim financial statements Note 23b - Additional Details to the Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Profit or Loss (Canadian sales tax refund).





Bitfarms Ltd. Calculation of Gross Mining Profit and Gross Mining Margin Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Gross loss (11,275 ) (6,040 ) (5,235 ) 87 % (21,957 ) (14,393 ) (7,564 ) 53 % Non-Mining revenues (1) (1,165 ) (1,236 ) 71 (6 )% (2,059 ) (2,078 ) 19 (1 )% Depreciation and amortization 57,337 20,528 36,809 179 % 96,314 41,228 55,086 134 % Sales tax recovery - depreciation and amortization (8,760 ) — (8,760 ) (100 )% (8,760 ) — (8,760 ) (100 )% Electrical components and salaries 873 1,075 (202 ) (19 )% 1,581 1,751 (170 ) (10 )% Sales tax recovery - prior years - energy and infrastructure (2) (16,366 ) 2,100 (18,466 ) (879 )% (14,338 ) 4,017 (18,355 ) (457 )% Other 6 (72 ) 78 nm 1,209 (227 ) 1,436 nm Gross Mining profit 20,650 16,355 4,295 26 % 51,990 30,298 21,692 72 % Gross Mining margin 51 % 48 % — — 58 % 48 % — —

nm: not meaningful

(1) Non-Mining revenues reconciliation:





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenues 41,548 35,479 6,069 17 % 91,865 65,529 26,336 40 % Less Mining related revenues for the purpose of calculating gross Mining margin: Mining revenues (40,383 ) (34,243 ) (6,140 ) 18 % (89,806 ) (63,451 ) (26,355 ) 42 % Non-Mining revenues 1,165 1,236 (71 ) (6 )% 2,059 2,078 (19 ) (1 )%





(2) Sales tax recovery relating to energy and infrastructure expenses has been allocated to their respective periods; refer to Q2 2024 interim financial statements Note 23b - Additional Details to the Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Profit or Loss (Canadian sales tax refund).





Bitfarms Ltd. Calculation of Direct Cost and Direct Cost per BTC Three months ended March 31, Six months ended June 30, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Cost of revenues 52,823 41,519 11,304 27 % 113,822 79,922 33,900 42 % Depreciation and amortization (57,337 ) (20,528 ) (36,809 ) 179 % (96,314 ) (41,228 ) (55,086 ) 134 % Sales tax recovery - depreciation and amortization 8,760 — 8,760 100 % 8,760 — 8,760 100 % Electrical components and salaries (873 ) (1,075 ) 202 (19 )% (1,581 ) (1,751 ) 170 (10 )% Infrastructure (922 ) (761 ) (161 ) 21 % (2,896 ) (1,702 ) (1,194 ) 70 % Sales tax recovery - prior years - energy and infrastructure (1) 16,366 (2,100 ) 18,466 (879 )% 14,338 (4,017 ) 18,355 (457 )% Other — 82 (82 ) (100 )% — 82 (82 ) (100 )% Direct Cost 18,817 17,137 1,680 10 % 36,129 31,306 4,823 15 % Quantity of BTC earned 614 1,223 (609 ) (50 )% 1,557 2,520 (963 ) (38 )% Direct Cost per BTC (in U.S. dollars) 30,600 14,000 16,600 119 % 23,200 12,400 10,800 87 %

nm: not meaningful





Bitfarms Ltd. Calculation of Total Cash Cost and Total Cost per BTC Three months ended March 31, Six months ended June 30, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Cost of revenues 52,823 41,519 11,304 27 % 113,822 79,922 33,900 42 % General and administrative expenses 12,402 9,155 3,247 35 % 25,598 17,515 8,083 46 % 65,225 50,674 14,551 29 % 139,420 97,437 41,983 43 % Depreciation and amortization (57,337 ) (20,528 ) (36,809 ) 179 % (96,314 ) (41,228 ) (55,086 ) 134 % Sales tax recovery - depreciation and amortization 8,760 — 8,760 100 % 8,760 — 8,760 100 % Electrical components and salaries (873 ) (1,075 ) 202 (19 )% (1,581 ) (1,751 ) 170 (10 )% Share-based payment (1,675 ) (2,462 ) 787 (32 )% (4,769 ) (4,998 ) 229 (5 )% Service fees not associated with ongoing operations (3,096 ) — (3,096 ) 100 % (3,096 ) — (3,096 ) 100 % Sales tax recovery - prior years - energy and infrastructure and general and administrative expenses (1) 18,468 (2,333 ) 20,801 nm 16,081 (4,430 ) 20,511 nm Other (415 ) 63 (478 ) (759 )% (3,159 ) 308 (3,467 ) nm Total Cash Cost 29,057 24,339 4,718 19 % 55,342 45,338 10,004 22 % Quantity of BTC earned 614 1,223 (609 ) (50 )% 1,557 2,520 (963 ) (38 )% Total Cash Cost per BTC (in U.S. dollars) 47,300 19,900 27,400 138 % 35,500 18,000 17,500 97 %

nm: not meaningful