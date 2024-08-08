The Tile Shop Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Summary

Net Sales Decreased 7.3%

Comparable Store Sales Decreased 6.9%

Gross Margin of 66%

Net Income of $1.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 Million

Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.03

Management Commentary – Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO

“I’m pleased with the team’s execution during the quarter, which contributed to a sequential improvement in our comparable store sales results. We continue to see softness in existing home sales and resulting lower traffic in our stores, which contributed to a decrease in comparable store sales from the second quarter of 2023. Recent actions to enhance our Superior line of installation products and expand the selection of tile products that cater to customers seeking to complete smaller projects are showing promising early results.”

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per June 30, June 30, share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 91,384 $ 98,557 $ 183,112 $ 200,576 Net sales decline(1) (7.3 ) % (8.4 ) % (8.7 ) % (4.5 ) % Comparable store sales decline (2) (6.9 ) % (8.0 ) % (8.6 ) % (4.0 ) % Gross margin rate 66.0 % 64.2 % 65.9 % 64.2 % Income from operations as a % of net sales 2.0 % 7.8 % 2.3 % 5.9 % Net income $ 1,219 $ 5,079 $ 2,908 $ 7,591 Net income per diluted share $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.07 $ 0.17 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,733 $ 13,584 $ 14,150 $ 23,897 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales 7.4 % 13.8 % 7.7 % 11.9 % Number of stores open at the end of period 142 143 142 143

(1) As compared to the prior year period.

(2) The comparable store sales operating metric is the percentage change in sales of comparable stores period over period. A store is considered comparable on the second day of the 13th full month of operation. When a store is relocated, it is excluded from the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales include total charges to customers less any actual returns. The Company includes the change in allowance for anticipated sales returns applicable to comparable stores in the comparable store sales calculation.

SECOND QUARTER 2024

Net Sales

Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $7.2 million, or 7.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. Sales decreased at comparable stores by 6.9% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 principally due to a decrease in traffic.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased $3.0 million, or 4.7%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023. The gross margin rate increased to 66.0% during the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 64.2% during the second quarter 2023. The improvement in the gross margin rate was primarily due to decreases in product costs.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $2.9 million, or 5.2%, from $55.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $58.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was partially due to a $1.3 million increase in bonus expenses which is primarily attributable to a onetime benefit recorded during the second quarter of 2023 to reduce certain bonus and long-term incentive accruals that was not repeated in 2024. Additionally, occupancy costs increased by $0.7 million due to an increase in rent expense associated with leases that were extended over the last year, information technology expenses increased by $0.7 million due to an increase in software licensing costs, and marketing expenditures increased by $0.4 million due to an increase in digital advertising expenditures during the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. These factors were partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in depreciation expense and a $0.7 million decrease in variable compensation costs. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $0.9 million of asset impairment charges in connection with the write-down of certain store assets.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 was $0.6 million and $2.0 million, respectively. The decrease in the provision for income tax was due to a decrease in pretax income. The Company’s effective tax rate was 32.1% and 28.1% in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate was largely due to a decrease in pre-tax income and the disproportionate impact of certain permanent items.

Capital Structure and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had no borrowings outstanding on its $75.0 million line of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $25.3 million.

NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $6.7 million compared with $13.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. See the table below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2024 % of net sales (1) 2023 % of net sales GAAP net income $ 1,219 1.3 % $ 5,079 5.2 % Interest expense 57 0.1 668 0.7 Provision for income taxes 575 0.6 1,987 2.0 Depreciation and amortization 4,602 5.0 5,549 5.6 Stock-based compensation 280 0.3 301 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,733 7.4 % $ 13,584 13.8 % Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2024 % of net sales 2023 % of net sales GAAP net income $ 2,908 1.6 % $ 7,591 3.8 % Interest expense 223 0.1 1,466 0.7 Provision for income taxes 1,003 0.5 2,802 1.4 Depreciation and amortization 9,344 5.1 11,332 5.6 Stock-based compensation 672 0.4 706 0.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,150 7.7 % $ 23,897 11.9 %

(1) Amounts do not foot due to rounding.



Pretax Return on Capital Employed

Pretax Return on Capital Employed was 6.8% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the second quarter in 2024 compared to 13.8% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the second quarter in 2023. See the Pretax Return on Capital Employed calculation in the table below.

($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2024(1) 2023(1) Income from Operations (trailing twelve months) $ 8,433 $ 19,954 Total Assets 321,899 341,737 Less: Accounts payable (23,944 ) (26,566 ) Less: Income tax payable (652 ) (801 ) Less: Other accrued liabilities (31,288 ) (35,798 ) Less: Lease liability (138,118 ) (129,254 ) Less: Other long-term liabilities (4,763 ) (4,530 ) Capital Employed $ 123,134 $ 144,788 Pretax Return on Capital Employed 6.8 % 13.8 %

(1) Income statement accounts represent the activity for the trailing twelve months ended as of each of the balance sheet dates. Balance sheet accounts represent the average account balance for the four quarters ended as of each of the balance sheet dates.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by taking net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and adjusting for interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company calculates Pretax Return on Capital Employed by taking income (loss) from operations divided by capital employed. Capital employed equals total assets less accounts payable, income taxes payable, other accrued liabilities, lease liability and other long-term liabilities. Other companies may calculate both Adjusted EBITDA and Pretax Return on Capital Employed differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Company management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Company performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation, for budgeting and planning purposes and for assessing the effectiveness of capital allocation over time. These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the Board of Directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other specialty retailers, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

ABOUT THE TILE SHOP

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com . Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and X, previously known as Twitter.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) (Audited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,341 $ 8,620 Receivables, net 3,654 2,882 Inventories 86,071 93,679 Income tax receivable 1,415 129 Other current assets, net 8,501 9,248 Total Current Assets 124,982 114,558 Property, plant and equipment, net 59,959 64,317 Right of use asset 130,915 129,092 Deferred tax assets 4,263 5,256 Other assets 2,177 3,449 Total Assets $ 322,296 $ 316,672 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,922 $ 23,345 Income tax payable 84 1,135 Current portion of lease liability 28,686 27,265 Other accrued liabilities 31,335 27,000 Total Current Liabilities 82,027 78,745 Long-term debt, net - - Long-term lease liability, net 112,828 112,697 Other long-term liabilities 4,649 5,543 Total Liabilities 199,504 196,985 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 44,652,655 and 44,510,779 shares, respectively 4 4 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 0 shares - - Additional paid-in capital 129,070 128,861 Accumulated deficit (6,201 ) (9,109 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (81 ) (69 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 122,792 119,687 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 322,296 $ 316,672





Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 91,384 $ 98,557 $ 183,112 $ 200,576 Cost of sales 31,053 35,255 62,462 71,736 Gross profit 60,331 63,302 120,650 128,840 Selling, general and administrative expenses 58,480 55,568 116,516 116,981 Income from operations 1,851 7,734 4,134 11,859 Interest expense (57 ) (668 ) (223 ) (1,466 ) Income before income taxes 1,794 7,066 3,911 10,393 Provision for income taxes (575 ) (1,987 ) (1,003 ) (2,802 ) Net income $ 1,219 $ 5,079 $ 2,908 $ 7,591 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.07 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.07 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,688,605 43,363,374 43,629,675 43,300,962 Diluted 43,759,597 43,508,221 43,711,030 43,465,235





Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Rate Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross margin rate 66.0 % 64.2 % 65.9 % 64.2 % SG&A expense rate 64.0 % 56.4 % 63.6 % 58.3 % Income from operations margin rate 2.0 % 7.8 % 2.3 % 5.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin rate 7.4 % 13.8 % 7.7 % 11.9 %





Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)