Beneficient Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release and Webcast

DALLAS, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) (“Ben” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled financial services holding company that provides liquidity, primary capital solutions and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets, announced that it will release its First Quarter Fiscal 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Beneficient will host a webcast to present the results on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.



To listen to the webcast please visit the Beneficient investor relations website at shareholders.trustben.com at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the initial presentation.

About Beneficent

Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors − mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions and General Partners seeking exit options, anchor commitments and valued-added services for their funds− with solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben’s AltQuote™ tool provides customers with a range of potential exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess® portal to explore opportunities and receive proposals in a secure online environment.

Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas’ Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

For more information, visit www.trustben.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

