Capital City Bank Announces Ashley Leggett As Chief People Officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank announces Ashley Leggett has been named Chief People Officer with the responsibility of overseeing a newly formed talent division comprised of the Human Resources, Culture, and Learning and Development departments. In this role, she will drive collaboration across these critical areas, unifying them around a shared goal of delivering extraordinary associate experiences throughout their lifecycles with the Bank.



A Tallahassee native and second-generation banker, Leggett began her banking career in 2008 and held positions as a relationship banker in Commercial Real Estate, Institutional Banking and Business Banking before transitioning into Human Resources. Most recently, Leggett has served the last 18 months in the role of Human Resources senior operations manager, leveraging her 16-year record of service and wealth of experience across multiple disciplines of the Company to drive initiatives that have positively impacted our workforce. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and is a graduate of the Florida Bankers Association Florida School of Banking.

Leggett exemplifies Capital City Culture and ideals through her professional integrity and devotion to community. She was the 2024 recipient of the Julian V. Smith Community Involvement Award, which Capital City Bank confers annually to recognize one associate who best embodies the spirit of volunteerism and selflessly gives of themselves for the benefit of others. Her profound community-mindedness is revealed through extensive community commitments, which include service on the board of the Urban Land Institute, chair of the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency Citizens Advisory Committee, treasurer at Chaires Methodist Church and secretary of 211 Big Bend. Additionally, Leggett is a former chair of the American Heart Association and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tallahassee. Leggett’s outstanding leadership and community engagement were recognized in 2023 when she was named Leadership Pacesetter—one of four prestigious Distinguished Leadership Awards conferred annually by Leadership Tallahassee.

“Workplace culture, associate services and associate development are all essential components ensuring Capital City Bank continues to deliver quality experiences both within our organization and for our clients and external partners,” said Bill Smith, Capital City Bank Group chairman, president and CEO. “Our search focused on finding a leader who had both the skills to be successful and a passion for our values. Ashley’s deep-rooted knowledge of Company operations and culture, as well as her commitment to volunteerism, positions her as a strong candidate to carry forward the torch of leadership with integrity and innovation.”

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.2 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 63 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com .

