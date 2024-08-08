Maybacks Global Entertainment and ZEASN Technology Private Ltd. Sign Global Licensing Agreement

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Maybacks Global Entertainment, a subsidiary of Authentic Holdings, Inc., ( OTC PINK: AHRO ) and ZEASN Technology Private Limited have signed a license and partnership agreement that gives Maybacks a massive footprint to market its iDreamCTV SMART TV APP to ZEASN's 180 million users worldwide.



Whale Echo, the ZEASN subsidiary, and Maybacks Global Entertainment will be partnering with is the world's leading provider of smart home solutions and services, with more than 180 million users of its products worldwide.

ZEASN's CTV advertising platform, Whale Ads, will be integrated with the iDreamCTV APP developed by Maybacks. Whale Ads will integrate our APP with the global TOP5 CTV advertising partner network, which includes Roku at 48% of the market, Amazon Fire TV at 28%, Apple TV at 8.5%, with Google Chromecast and Android TV making up the remainder.

Chris Giordano President of Authentic Holdings stated:

We are extremely excited to be working with ZEASN and their Whale Echo products(s). ZEASN is at the forefront of Smart TV innovation. For example, ZEASN recently announced the ability to now watch TikTok on Whale OS 3-powered TVs. The TikTok TV app enables consumers to fully enjoy TikTok's short-form video service on their Smart TV's, further enhancing their accessibility and experience.

Whale Echo will be marketing and advertising both of our iDreamCTV App and our Vast Tag advertising program across the entire Whale Echo footprint. In essence, Whale Echo will co-market our APP and Vast Tag ads where both parties to the joint venture benefit through the monetization of the Vast Tag program.

Whale Echo and Maybacks are finalizing the design of a "banner ad" that will be distributed throughout the Whale Echo Smart TV eco-system, which will aggressively launch both our APP and VAST TAG program to a global audience in the coming days.

The size of the footprint that we are dealing with is massive. Combine the global market that will be provided through our partnership with Whale Echo, and the trajectory of our footprint here in the US, and we believe this will ultimately put our APP and Vast Tag program in a substantial position to be highly successful. Furthering the effort, iDreamCTV will be featured as a "preferred content partner" across all the TV platforms in which Whale Echo provides the operating system.

This is a watershed deal for Authentic Holdings, Inc. And the potential of this program dwarfs anything we would've had with previous partners.

Our deal with ZEASN Whale Echo is the first of two major contracts we will have with global Smart TV partners to distribute our APP and Vast Tag ad program on a global basis. We are currently in contract review on our second partnership and expect to be in final contract form in the coming weeks.

This is an exciting time for management and our shareholders. We look forward to keeping you informed as we quickly move down the path to being a company in high-growth mode.

About Authentic Holdings: Authentic Holdings is both a vertically and horizontally integrated media and merchandising company which combines broadcasting, content owned entertainment, patented technology and merchandise using its Maybacks television networks to both generate ad revenue as well as support its other product lines.

About Maybacks Global Entertainment, LLC: With a database of over 34,000 movie and serial program titles, Maybacks Global Entertainment is at the forefront of content creation and distribution. Its expansion into OTA broadcasting, with partnerships and coming partnerships will place Maybacks content in over 70 US Markets. Maybacks also distributes its content and streaming services across all continents through joint ventures and partnerships with major global SMART TV operating systems.

About ZEASN: ZEASN TECHNOLOGY PRIVATE LIMITED was founded in January 2011. As the world's leading smart home ecosystem operator, more than 60 million global households and more than 180 million users are currently using smart TVs, set-top boxes, smart speakers, and other smart home entertainment devices powered by Whale cloud services. ZEASN, the company behind Whale OS, has enabled consumers to stream TV since 2011. ZEASN partners with leading content providers such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Globoplay, and DAZN plus esteemed TV brands like Philips, TCL, and Sharp. By merging with Foxxum and rlaxx TV, ZEASN elevated its expansive growth and reach in the Smart TV and streaming market.

www.zeasn.com

www.maybacksglobal.com

www.idreamctv.com

www.authenticholdingsinc.com

Safe Harbor Act

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Authentic Holdings, Inc, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements including those relating to the Company's ability to execute its acquisition strategy, and to launch its growth and expansion plans, among others, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Authentic Holdings, Inc's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of Authentic Holdings, Inc.'s future revenues, financial performance, or stock price. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Authentic Holdings, Inc, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.