Asensus Surgical, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for August 13, 2024

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical , Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient, announced today that it plans to release 2024 second quarter financial and operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results and the status of the proposed merger with KARL STORZ starting at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.



To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-800-717-1738 for domestic

callers and 1-646-307-1865 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To access the live audio webcast or archived recording, use the following link https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations . The replay will be available on the Company’s website.

Asensus Surgical is revolutionizing surgery with the first intra-operative Augmented Intelligence technology approved for use in operating rooms around the world. Recognized as an award-winning leader in digital technology, Asensus is committed to making surgery more accessible and predictable while delivering consistently superior outcomes. The Company’s novel approach to digitizing laparoscopy has led to system placements globally. Led by engineers, medical professionals, and industry luminaries, Asensus is powered by human ingenuity and driven by collaboration. To learn more about the Senhance® Surgical System and the new LUNA™ System in development, visit www.asensus.com.

