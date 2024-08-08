Bong Go lauds Malasakit Center at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City for providing crucial support to over 87k patients

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, recognized as the "Father of the Malasakit Centers program," praised the remarkable progress of the Malasakit Center at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City. Since its inception, the center has provided essential medical services to a rapidly growing number of patients each year, demonstrating a substantial impact on the local healthcare system.

"Taos-puso akong nagpapasalamat at patuloy na humahanga sa dedikasyon ng ating mga frontliners sa Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center. Ang Malasakit Center ay nagsisilbing tulay para maabot ng ating mga kababayan ang tulong medikal na kinakailangan nila nang walang kahirap-hirap," Go remarked, expressing his heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the frontline workers.

From its launch, the center's reach has expanded significantly, serving 9,454 patients in 2020, increasing to 13,486 in 2021, and reaching 23,019 by 2022. In 2023, the number of beneficiaries peaked at 29,715. As of July 2024, the center has already assisted 11,920 patients, bringing the total to 87,594 served since opening.

Go emphasized the role of the Malasakit Center in bridging the gap between the underprivileged and their access to health services.

"Ang bawat numero ay may kuwento ng isang Pilipinong natulungan, isang buhay na pinabuti. Patuloy tayong magsisikap na palawakin pa ang saklaw ng ating serbisyo sa Malasakit Center, para walang maiiwan pagdating sa kalusugan," he added, highlighting that each statistic represents a life improved through the center's efforts.

The Malasakit Center is a crucial part of Go's healthcare advocacy, designed to streamline medical and financial assistance provided by the government to Filipinos, especially the indigent and marginalized.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos.

As the program continues to evolve and expand, Go reiterated his commitment to the Filipino people: "Nandirito lang ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go na handang magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Ang Malasakit Center ay patunay na kapag tayo'y nagtutulungan, walang imposible sa pagpapabuti ng ating kalusugan."