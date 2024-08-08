Bong Go aids displaced workers in Camarines Norte; advocates for more livelihood support for the poor

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team assisted displaced workers in the towns of Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Labo, San Vicente, Vinzon, Talisay, and Mercedes in Camarines Norte on August 5 and 6.

Through the collaboration of Senator Go, Local officials and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), they also conducted an orientation for qualified displaced workers, introducing them to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

"May dala rin kaming kaunting tulong sa inyo ngayong araw na ito. Kayo po ang napili na bibigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ng DOLE sa pamamagitan ng TUPAD program. Ang programang ito ay isinulong natin upang mabigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ang ating mga kababayang nangangailangan ng kabuhayan," explained Go in a video message.

"Mahirap ang panahon ngayon at marami pang apektado na hindi pa nakakabalik sa trabaho. Palakpakan natin ang DOLE sa programang TUPAD," he emphasized.

To better support Filipino workers affected by crises and those in rural areas with limited employment opportunities, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420. This proposed legislation seeks to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under DOLE, aiming to provide temporary jobs to qualified individuals from low-income rural families who are ready to engage in unskilled manual labor for a specified period.

Moreover, Senator Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, advocating for a P100 increase in the daily minimum wage across the country, further easing the financial burden on Filipino families.

The aid distribution event took place at the Ginintuang Bulwagan Gymnasium in Paracale, Jose Panganiban Stadium, Labo Sports Complex, San Vicente Cultural and Sports Complex, Sanguniang Bayan Building in Vinzon, Tomas Mancenido Sports Complex in Talisay, Barangay 1 Covered Court in Mercedes, benefiting a total of 455 displaced workers.

Additionally, Go's Malasakit Team handed out snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. There were also select recipients of shoes and mobile phones.

Go then expressed his appreciation to the partnered local government officials including Paracale Vice Mayor Adet Asutilla, Jose Panganiban Vice Mayor Kuatro Padilla, Labo Vice Mayor Alvin Bardon, San Vicente Vice Mayor Vivian Villamor, Vinzon Vice Mayor Agnes Ang, Talisay Vice Mayor Tina Zantua - Arevalo and Mercedes Vice Mayort Gina Yapyuco, among others, for their unwavering support to their constituents suffering from economic difficulties.

As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go highlighted his role as the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

With 166 operational centers nationwide, including one at the Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital in Daet, the Department of Health (DOH) has assisted approximately ten million impoverished patients with their hospital expenses.

"Ilapit natin ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Salamat sa ating mga doktor, municipal health officers, at health workers na nagsakripisyo noong panahon ng pandemya at hanggang ngayon. Magtulungan lang ho tayo," Go remarked.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go, who is widely recognized as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.