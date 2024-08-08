PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release

August 8, 2024 'Ang edukasyon ang susi sa mas magandang kinabukasan at ang kabataan ang pag-asa ng ating bayan! -- Bong Go during Universidad de Manila's 26th Commencement Exercises On Wednesday, August 7, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the 26th Commencement Exercises of Universidad de Manila in Ermita, Manila, as the Guest of Honor and commencement speaker, addressing a jubilant crowd while giving honor to graduates, educators and parents present. "On this occasion, we not only celebrate your academic excellence but also your resilience and determination despite the challenges you faced. Now, here you are, graduating with dreams in hand, ready to face the world with new hope and strength," Go said. Held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), 1,083 students from the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business Administration, and Institute of Graduate and Professional Studies received graduation gift packs and congratulatory cards from the senator. Meanwhile, 315 faculty and staff received gift packs as well. Additionally, the valedictorian and 'class goat' received a watch. Senator Go then congratulated the graduates in his heartfelt speech, expressing his immense pride in their achievements. "To all our graduates, you symbolize the strength and dedication of the Filipino youth. As your servant, I will continue to be an ally in shaping a better future for each one of you. Your Senator Kuya Bong Go is here, ready to serve you to the best of my abilities," he proclaimed. He emphasized the value of education, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. "Learning does not end in school; it is just the beginning," Go reminded the students. "Do not forget that success is not measured only by the medals you received today, but by how you use your knowledge and abilities to contribute to our society. Embrace the lessons you have learned, not only in the classroom but also in your everyday struggles in life," he continued. Special recognition was given to the parents and guardians of the graduating students. Go commended them for their unwavering support, which was crucial to the students' success. He also lauded the faculty members for their commitment to providing quality education and serving as second parents or guardians to the students in school, especially the University President of the Universidad de Manila Dr. Ma. Felma Carlos Tria, Vice President for Comptrollership Mr. Jeffrey Litan, Vice President for Administration Mr. Manfredo Marcellano, and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Ronald Herrera. "Let us also show our love and appreciation to the parents, teachers, and school staff. I also commend the leadership of Universidad de Manila. Your continued perseverance in providing quality education is truly admirable. Thank you for your unwavering guidance and support for these students," Go highlighted. As a lawmaker, Go reiterated his commitment to pushing for initiatives that ensure quality education for all Filipinos. He highlighted Republic Act No. 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, signed into law by former President Rodrigo Duterte. This legislation has been instrumental in making higher education more accessible to Filipinos nationwide. Building upon the successes of RA 10931, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1360 seeks to expand the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) coverage. Additionally, Go co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to improve basic education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students; RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act", which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees; RA 12006 or the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act", waiving entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions for qualified top students; as well as RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers. Moreover, Go continues to push for his filed Senate Bill No. 1864 which aims to provide a moratorium on student loan payments during disasters; as well as SBN 1786 which would require public higher education institutions to have Mental Health Offices on their campuses. Also, he is a co-author and co-sponsor of SBN 2200 or the proposed Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act. Furthermore, Go highlighted his advocacy for the welfare of the youth as the Chairperson of the Senate Committees on Sports and Youth. He proudly shared one of his priority measures that he authored and co-sponsored, RA 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in 2020. This landmark legislation acknowledges the crucial role of sports and physical education in the holistic development of the youth. "The National Academy of Sports provides an avenue for talented and deserving student-athletes to receive world-class training and education, enabling them to excel in their chosen sports and academic pursuits," he said. The commencement exercises concluded with a renewed sense of hope and determination among the graduates, inspired by Senator Go's words. As they embark on their new journeys, they carry with them the promise of a brighter future for themselves and the nation. "Our young Filipinos today is more than promise of a brighter future for our people. Bilang chairperson po ng Committee on Youth, it is my mission to help ensure the fulfillment of a brighter future. 'Ika nga, ang kabataan ang pag-asa ng bayan at future leaders ng ating bansa. Kayo po ang aming bagong pag-asa," the senator said. "Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.