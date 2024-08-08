FTC Solar Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Second quarter revenue of $11.4 million



Industry veteran Yann Brandt named new CEO, effective August 19

Contracted portion of backlog now stands at $505 million

Company continues to identify operational efficiencies while investing strategically in sales resources

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Results

“Results for the second quarter were in line with our targets,” said Shaker Sadasivam, Chairman of the Board of FTC Solar. “The company continues to drive key initiatives to support future growth and profitability and is well positioned with a robust product offering across 1P and 2P configurations, and a lowered breakeven revenue level to enable strong margin improvement as revenue grows. We were pleased to announce last month that Yann Brandt will be joining the company as our new CEO and a member of the Board of Directors, effective August 19. He is an exceptional, strategic leader and industry insider with deep experience and relationships throughout the solar industry. We believe he is the right leader to build on this strong foundation and take the company to the next level.”

The contracted portion of the company’s backlog1 now stands at $505 million.

Summary Financial Performance: Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023

U.S. GAAP Non-GAAP (b) Three months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 11,430 $ 32,359 $ 11,430 $ 32,359 Gross margin percentage (20.5 %) 6.8 % (16.8 %) 8.2 % Total operating expenses $ 9,581 $ 12,568 $ 8,278 $ 9,740 Loss from operations(a) $ (11,924 ) $ (10,367 ) $ (10,451 ) $ (7,239 ) Net loss $ (12,241 ) $ (10,414 ) $ (10,730 ) $ (7,163 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.06 ) (a) Adjusted EBITDA for Non-GAAP (b) See below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to nearest comparable GAAP measures

Total second-quarter revenue was $11.4 million, within our target range. This revenue level represents a decrease of 9.2% compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 64.7% compared to the year-earlier quarter, on both lower product and logistics volumes.

GAAP gross loss was $2.3 million, or 20.5% of revenue, compared to gross loss of $2.1 million, or 16.7% of revenue, in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP gross loss was $1.9 million or 16.8% of revenue. The result for this quarter compares to non-GAAP gross profit of $2.6 million in the prior-year period, with the difference driven primarily by the impact of lower current quarter revenues which were not sufficient to cover certain relatively fixed indirect costs.

GAAP operating expenses were $9.6 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $8.3 million. This result compares to non-GAAP operating expenses of $9.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP net loss was $12.2 million or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $8.8 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the prior quarter and a net loss of $10.4 million or $0.09 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss, which excludes an approximate $1.8 million net loss from stock-based compensation expense and other non-cash items, was $10.5 million, compared to losses of $10.7 million in the prior quarter and $7.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Outlook

While we still expect a better second-half relative to the first half, our 2H results will be lower than our prior expectations as customer projects have seen delays, primarily related to interconnection or financing.

We expect third quarter 2024 revenue to be approximately flat to slightly down relative to the second quarter. We expect this to be followed by a more than doubling of revenue in the fourth quarter relative to the third. We now expect to achieve adjusted EBITDA breakeven on a quarterly basis in 2025.

(in millions) 2Q'24

Guidance 2Q'24

Actual 3Q'24

Guidance Revenue $10.5 – $15.5 $11.4 $9.0 – $11.0 Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Loss) $(3.1) – $(1.1) $(1.9) $(4.3) – $(1.5) Non-GAAP Gross Margin (29.5%) – (7.1%) (16.8%) (47.8%) – (13.5%) Non-GAAP operating expenses $8.6 – $9.2 $8.3 $9.3 – $10.0 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $(12.6) – $(9.8) $(10.5) $(14.7) – $(11.0)

Footnotes

1. The term ‘backlog’ or ‘contracted and awarded’ refers to the combination of our executed contracts (contracted) and awarded orders (awarded), which are orders that have been documented and signed through a contract, where we are in the process of documenting a contract but for which a contract has not yet been signed, or that have been awarded in writing or verbally with a mutual understanding that the order will be contracted in the future. In the case of certain projects, including those that are scheduled for delivery on later dates, we have not locked in binding pricing with customers, and we instead use estimated average selling price to calculate the revenue included in our contracted and awarded orders for such projects. Actual revenue for these projects could differ once contracts with binding pricing are executed, and there is also a risk that a contract may never be executed for an awarded but uncontracted project, or that a contract may be executed for an awarded but uncontracted project at a date that is later than anticipated, or that a contract once executed may be subsequently amended, supplemented, rescinded, cancelled or breached, including in a manner that impacts the timing and amounts of payments due thereunder, thus reducing anticipated revenues. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K, for more information on our contracted and awarded orders, including risk factors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, as actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including those described in more detail above and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained therein. FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

FTC Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Product $ 8,776 $ 21,074 $ 19,681 $ 53,653 Service 2,654 11,285 4,336 19,600 Total revenue 11,430 32,359 24,017 73,253 Cost of revenue: Product 10,467 19,152 22,834 50,919 Service 3,306 11,006 5,634 18,098 Total cost of revenue 13,773 30,158 28,468 69,017 Gross profit (loss) (2,343 ) 2,201 (4,451 ) 4,236 Operating expenses Research and development 1,535 1,873 2,974 3,795 Selling and marketing 2,036 1,852 4,424 3,563 General and administrative 6,010 8,843 12,577 19,642 Total operating expenses 9,581 12,568 19,975 27,000 Loss from operations (11,924 ) (10,367 ) (24,426 ) (22,764 ) Interest income (expense), net 1 (28 ) (135 ) (86 ) Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary — — 4,085 898 Other income (expense), net (7 ) (141 ) 29 (215 ) Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary (246 ) — (511 ) — Loss before income taxes (12,176 ) (10,536 ) (20,958 ) (22,167 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (65 ) 122 (54 ) (9 ) Net loss (12,241 ) (10,414 ) (21,012 ) (22,176 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 36 (408 ) (145 ) (413 ) Comprehensive loss $ (12,205 ) $ (10,822 ) $ (21,157 ) $ (22,589 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 126,171,278 112,669,296 125,816,080 109,632,336





FTC Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and per share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,779 $ 25,235 Accounts receivable, net 41,511 65,279 Inventories 17,061 3,905 Prepaid and other current assets 14,969 14,089 Total current assets 84,320 108,508 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,926 1,819 Property and equipment, net 2,446 1,823 Intangible assets, net 264 542 Goodwill 7,169 7,353 Equity method investment 1,529 240 Other assets 2,696 2,785 Total assets $ 100,350 $ 123,070 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 17,580 $ 7,979 Accrued expenses 22,835 34,848 Income taxes payable 106 88 Deferred revenue 2,595 3,612 Other current liabilities 8,202 8,138 Total current liabilities 51,318 54,665 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,107 1,124 Other non-current liabilities 3,684 4,810 Total liabilities 56,109 60,599 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 850,000,000 shares authorized; 127,002,580 and 125,445,325 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 13 13 Treasury stock, at cost; 10,762,566 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Additional paid-in capital 364,813 361,886 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (438 ) (293 ) Accumulated deficit (320,147 ) (299,135 ) Total stockholders’ equity 44,241 62,471 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 100,350 $ 123,070





FTC Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (21,012 ) $ (22,176 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 2,924 7,852 Depreciation and amortization 812 666 Amortization of debt issue costs 236 355 Provision for obsolete and slow-moving inventory 177 1,261 Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary 511 — Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary (4,085 ) (898 ) Warranty and remediation provisions 1,639 2,852 Warranty recoverable from manufacturer 238 30 Credit losses and bad debt expense 587 203 Deferred income taxes 223 184 Lease expense and other 609 497 Impact on cash from changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 23,181 (17,879 ) Inventories (13,333 ) 7,643 Prepaid and other current assets (864 ) 70 Other assets (562 ) (1,422 ) Accounts payable 9,483 11,247 Accruals and other current liabilities (13,463 ) (7,895 ) Deferred revenue (1,017 ) (8,804 ) Other non-current liabilities (1,331 ) (4,264 ) Lease payments and other, net (588 ) (331 ) Net cash used in operations (15,635 ) (30,809 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,131 ) (195 ) Equity method investment in Alpha Steel (1,800 ) (900 ) Proceeds from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary 4,085 898 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,154 (197 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Sale of common stock — 20,640 Stock offering costs paid — (114 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 3 51 Net cash provided by financing activities 3 20,577 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 22 (139 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (14,456 ) (10,568 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 25,235 44,385 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,779 $ 33,817

Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

We present Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus (i) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (ii) interest expense, net (iii) depreciation expense, (iv) amortization of intangibles, (v) stock-based compensation, and (vi) non-routine legal fees, severance and certain other costs (credits). We also deduct the contingent gains arising from earnout payments and project escrow releases relating to the disposal of our investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary from net loss in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted Net Loss as net loss plus (i) amortization of debt issue costs and intangibles, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) non-routine legal fees, severance and certain other costs (credits), and (iv) the income tax expense (benefit) of those adjustments, if any. We also deduct the contingent gains arising from earnout payments and project escrow releases relating to the disposal of our investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary from net loss in arriving at Adjusted Net Loss. Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Loss on a per share basis using our weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS are intended as supplemental measures of performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We present these non-GAAP measures, many of which are commonly used by investors and analysts, because we believe they assist those investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on an ongoing basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies.

Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and you should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. These Non-GAAP financial measures, when presented, are reconciled to the most closely applicable GAAP measure as disclosed below.

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) to the most closely related GAAP measure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. GAAP revenue $ 11,430 $ 32,359 $ 24,017 $ 73,253 U.S. GAAP gross profit (loss) $ (2,343 ) $ 2,201 $ (4,451 ) $ 4,236 Depreciation expense 183 125 351 249 Stock-based compensation 240 316 456 1,132 Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) $ (1,920 ) $ 2,642 $ (3,644 ) $ 5,617 Non-GAAP gross margin percentage (16.8 %) 8.2 % (15.2 %) 7.7 %

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP operating expenses to the most closely related GAAP measure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 9,581 $ 12,568 $ 19,975 $ 27,000 Depreciation expense (91 ) (71 ) (193 ) (141 ) Amortization expense (134 ) (136 ) (268 ) (276 ) Stock-based compensation (1,045 ) (2,646 ) (2,468 ) (6,720 ) Non-routine legal fees (33 ) 25 (66 ) (83 ) Severance credit — — — 13 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 8,278 $ 9,740 $ 16,980 $ 19,793

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the related GAAP measure of loss from operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. GAAP loss from operations $ (11,924 ) $ (10,367 ) $ (24,426 ) $ (22,764 ) Depreciation expense 274 196 544 390 Amortization expense 134 136 268 276 Stock-based compensation 1,285 2,962 2,924 7,852 Non-routine legal fees 33 (25 ) 66 83 Severance credit — — — (13 ) Other income (expense), net (7 ) (141 ) 29 (215 ) Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary (246 ) — (511 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,451 ) $ (7,239 ) $ (21,106 ) $ (14,391 )

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss to the related GAAP measure of net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively:

Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 (in thousands, except shares and per share data) Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Loss Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Loss Net loss per U.S. GAAP $ (12,241 ) $ (12,241 ) $ (10,414 ) $ (10,414 ) Reconciling items - Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 65 — (122 ) — Interest (income) expense, net (1 ) — 28 — Amortization of debt issue costs in interest expense — 59 — 178 Depreciation expense 274 — 196 — Amortization of intangibles 134 134 136 136 Stock-based compensation 1,285 1,285 2,962 2,962 Non-routine legal fees (credits)(a) 33 33 (25 ) (25 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP amounts $ (10,451 ) $ (10,730 ) $ (7,239 ) $ (7,163 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share (Adjusted EPS): Basic and diluted N/A $ (0.09 ) N/A $ (0.06 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted N/A 126,171,278 N/A 112,669,296 (a) Non-routine legal fees (credits) represent legal fees and other costs (credits) incurred for specific matters that were not ordinary or routine to the operations of the business.

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss to the related GAAP measure of net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively: