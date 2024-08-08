Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,454 in the last 365 days.

Privia Health Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Strong Execution Across All Business and Financial Metrics
  • Raised Full-Year 2024 Guidance to Mid to High End for All Metrics

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Performance

    For the Three Months Ended June 30,    
($ in millions, except per share amounts)   2024   2023   Change (%)
             
Total revenue   $ 422.3   $ 413.4   2.2 %
Gross profit   $ 98.3   $ 90.2   8.9 %
Operating income   $ 5.1   $ 7.0   (27.0 )%
Net income a   $ 3.5   $ 7.3   (52.3 )%
Non-GAAP adjusted net income b   $ 23.5   $ 20.8   13.0 %
Net income per share   $ 0.03   $ 0.06   (50.0 )%
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share   $ 0.19   $ 0.17   11.8 %
             
  1. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, included $14.4 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included $9.2 million in non-cash stock compensation expense.
  2. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.

Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

    For the Three Months Ended June 30,    
($ in millions)   2024   2023   Change (%)
             
Implemented Providers     4,504     3,870   16.4 %
Value-Based Care Attributed Lives     1,200,000     1,084,000   10.7 %
Practice Collections   $ 728.0   $ 700.0   4.0 %
Care Margin   $ 99.8   $ 91.6   8.9 %
Platform Contribution   $ 47.4   $ 44.6   6.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 22.0   $ 19.3   14.0 %
             

Second Quarter 2024 highlights include:

  • Practice Collections of $728.0 million, +4.0% versus 2Q’23, which included a year-over-year reduction due to a shift of capitation risk exposure for improved economic terms;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $22.0 million, +14.0% versus 2Q’23;
  • Continued strength in same-store growth and new provider additions, +16.4% versus 2Q’23;
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $387.4 million, +21.8% versus 2Q’23, and no debt; and
  • Strong sales and business development pipeline.

Six-Month Performance

    For the Six Months Ended June 30,    
($ in millions, except per share amounts)   2024   2023   Change (%)
             
Total revenue   $ 837.6   $ 799.6   4.7 %
Gross profit   $ 191.6   $ 173.2   10.6 %
Operating income   $ 5.9   $ 13.7   (56.8 )%
Net income a   $ 6.5   $ 14.6   (55.8 )%
Non-GAAP adjusted net income b   $ 46.1   $ 40.1   15.0 %
Net income per share   $ 0.05   $ 0.12   (58.3 )%
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share   $ 0.37   $ 0.32   15.6 %
             
  1. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 included $26.3 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Net income for the six ended June 30, 2023 included $14.6 million in non-cash stock compensation expense.  
  2. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.

Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

    For the Six Months Ended June 30,    
($ in millions)   2024     2023   Change (%)
             
Implemented Providers     4,504     3,870   16.4 %
Value-Based Care Attributed Lives     1,200,000     1,084,000   10.7 %
Practice Collections   $ 1,435.7   $ 1,358.9   5.7 %
Care Margin   $ 194.7   $ 175.7   10.8 %
Platform Contribution   $ 92.1   $ 86.0   7.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 41.9   $ 36.2   15.9 %
             

Financial and Business Outlook c d e f

Privia Health raised its full-year 2024 guidance, as follows:

  FY 2023   Initial FY 2024 Guidance c   Current FY 2024 Guidance at 8.8.24
($ in millions) Actual   Low   High  
Implemented Providers   4,305     4,650     4,750   Mid to High End
Attributed Lives   1,120,000     1,150,000     1,200,000   High End
Practice Collections $ 2,839.0   $ 2,775   $ 2,875   Mid to High End
GAAP Revenue $ 1,657.7   $ 1,600   $ 1,675   Mid to High End
Care Margin $ 359.2   $ 388   $ 400   Mid to High End
Platform Contribution $ 173.5   $ 180   $ 188   Mid to High End
Adjusted EBITDAe $ 72.2   $ 85   $ 90   Mid to High End
                     
  • Practice Collections guidance includes the year-over-year impact of approximately $198 million from renegotiated MA capitation agreements
  • Approximately 80% of Adjusted EBITDA expected to convert to free cash flow in FY 2024
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be less than $1 million in full-year 2024
  1. Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of gross margin, operating income and net income. This is because the Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures.
  2. See “Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information as to how the Company defines and calculates Implemented Providers, Attributed Lives, Practice Collections, Care Margin, Platform Contribution, and Adjusted EBITDA, and for a reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures to Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share.
  3. Certain non-recurring or non-cash and other expenses will be treated as an add back in the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, and the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the details of which can be found in the Reconciliation schedules near the end of this and in future quarterly financial press releases.
  4. Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on August 8, 2024, at 8:00 am ET to discuss these results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance. You can visit ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations to listen to the call via live webcast. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call under the same link. If you wish to participate in the live conference call, then dial 800-715-9871 (or 646-307-1963 for international callers) and provide Conference ID 2580381.

This news release and the financial statements contained herein, and the slide presentation for the webcast, are also available on the Privia Health Investor Relations website at ir.priviahealth.com.

About Privia Health
Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports and discusses its operating results using financial measures consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). From time to time, in press releases, financial presentations, earnings conference calls or otherwise, the Company may disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be viewed as alternatives or substitutes for the Company's reported GAAP results. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth in the tables that accompany this release.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are relevant and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors, and other interested parties about the Company's operating performance because the measures allow them to understand and compare the Company's actual and expected operating results during the prior, current and future periods in a more consistent manner. The non-GAAP measures presented in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting the Company's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary, unaudited results, which are not final until the Company’s Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to our current expectations, projections and assumptions about our business, the economy and future events or conditions. They do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” "assumes," “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “future,” “intends,” “likely,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “seeks,” “strategy,” “targets,” “trends,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and variations of such terms and similar expressions and references to guidance, although some forward-looking statements may be expressed differently. In particular, these include statements relating to, among other things: our future actions, business plans, objectives and prospects; and our future operating or financial performance and projections, including our full-year guidance for 2024. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and are difficult to predict. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results may differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any of these forward-looking statements.

Factors related to these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: any failure by the Company to comply with applicable healthcare laws and government regulations in the heavily regulated industry in which the Company operates; the impact of changes in applicable laws, rules or regulations, including with respect to health plans and payers and our relationships with such plans and payers, and provisions that impact Medicare and Medicaid programs; the Company’s dependence on relationships with its medical groups, some of which the Company does not own; the Company’s growth strategy, which may not prove viable and the Company may not realize expected results; difficulties implementing the Company’s proprietary end-to-end, cloud-based technology solution for Privia physicians and new medical groups; the high level of competition in the Company’s industry and any failure by the Company to compete effectively and innovate; challenges in successfully establishing a presence in new geographic markets; the Company’s reliance on its electronic medical record vendor, which the Privia Technology Solution is integrated and built upon; changes in the payer mix of patients and potential decreases in the Company’s reimbursement rates as a result of consolidation among commercial payers; the financial and operational impact of complying with various complex and changing federal and state privacy and security laws and regulations related to Company’s use, disclosure, and other processing of personal information and protected health information, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996; the impact of actual and potential cybersecurity incidents or privacy and security breaches involving us, our vendors or other third parties; the continued availability of a qualified workforce, including staff at our medical groups, and the continued upward pressure on compensation for such workforce; and those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Contact:
Robert Borchert
SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications
IR@priviahealth.com
817.783.4841
 


Privia Health Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations(g)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
               
Revenue $ 422,326     $ 413,351     $ 837,569     $ 799,627  
               
Operating expenses:              
Provider expense   322,536       321,718       642,872       623,973  
Cost of platform   57,106       50,200       111,163       94,930  
Sales and marketing   6,852       5,956       12,937       11,242  
General and administrative   28,916       26,808       61,037       52,759  
Depreciation and amortization   1,818       1,690       3,639       3,030  
Total operating expenses   417,228       406,372       831,648       785,934  
Operating income   5,098       6,979       5,921       13,693  
Interest (income), net   (2,966 )     (817 )     (5,950 )     (2,630 )
Income before provision for income taxes   8,064       7,796       11,871       16,323  
Provision for income taxes   3,421       1,436       4,172       3,561  
Net income   4,643       6,360       7,699       12,762  
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   1,176       (914 )     1,248       (1,836 )
Net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. $ 3,467     $ 7,274     $ 6,451     $ 14,598  
Net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic $ 0.03     $ 0.06     $ 0.05     $ 0.13  
Net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted $ 0.03     $ 0.06     $ 0.05     $ 0.12  
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic   119,301,350       116,161,251       118,902,095       115,588,313  
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted   125,317,908       124,570,875       125,315,681       124,467,343  

(g) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.


Privia Health Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets(h)
(in thousands)
 
  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets (unaudited)    
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 387,352     $ 389,511  
Accounts receivable   370,055       290,768  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   22,264       20,525  
Total current assets   779,671       700,804  
Non-current assets:      
Property and equipment, net   1,747       2,325  
Operating right-of-use asset   5,704       6,612  
Intangible assets, net   104,576       107,630  
Goodwill   139,457       138,749  
Deferred tax asset   31,304       35,200  
Other non-current assets   15,162       8,580  
Total non-current assets   297,950       299,096  
Total assets $ 1,077,621     $ 999,900  
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 60,818     $ 57,831  
Provider liability   366,125       326,078  
Operating lease liabilities, current   2,649       3,043  
Total current liabilities   429,592       386,952  
Non-current liabilities:      
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   4,109       5,246  
Other non-current liabilities   313       313  
Total non-current liabilities   4,422       5,559  
Total liabilities   434,014       392,511  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock   1,194       1,182  
Additional paid-in capital   781,376       753,869  
Accumulated deficit   (187,163 )     (193,614 )
Total Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity   595,407       561,437  
Non-controlling interest   48,200       45,952  
Total stockholders’ equity   643,607       607,389  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,077,621     $ 999,900  

(h) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.


Privia Health Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(i)
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income $ 7,699     $ 12,762  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation   585       581  
Amortization of intangibles   3,054       2,449  
Stock-based compensation   26,295       14,628  
Deferred tax expense   3,896       3,259  
Changes in asset and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (79,287 )     (130,235 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (1,739 )     (1,850 )
Other non-current assets and right-of-use asset   (676 )     473  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   2,987       (3,967 )
Provider liability   40,047       97,944  
Operating lease liabilities   (1,531 )     (1,789 )
Other long-term liabilities         (32 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   1,330       (5,777 )
Cash from investing activities      
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (707 )     (24,856 )
Other   (5,006 )     (72 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (5,713 )     (24,928 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from exercised stock options   1,224       5,783  
Repurchase of non-controlling interest         (5,694 )
Contributed non-controlling interest   1,000       569  
Net cash provided by financing activities   2,224       658  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (2,159 )     (30,047 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   389,511       347,992  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 387,352     $ 317,945  
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Interest paid $ 156     $ 57  
Income taxes paid $ 2,881     $ 599  

(i) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Additional Financial Information

Revenues disaggregated by source:

  For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023
FFS-patient care $ 275,761   $ 230,987   $ 550,584   $ 458,776
FFS-administrative services   32,132     27,172     61,208     53,568
Capitated revenue   56,438     86,695     107,742     164,955
Shared savings   39,818     52,846     87,282     96,774
Care management fees (PMPM)   16,163     13,568     26,766     22,126
Other revenue   2,014     2,083     3,987     3,428
Total Revenue $ 422,326   $ 413,351   $ 837,569   $ 799,627
 

The Company’s liabilities for unpaid medical claims under at-risk capitation arrangements:

    June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands)     2024       2023  
Balance, beginning of period   $ 67,138     $ 28,617  
Incurred health care costs:        
Current year     104,610       161,016  
Prior years     3,305       6,360  
Total claims incurred   $ 107,915     $ 167,376  
Claims paid:        
Current year     (47,979 )     (102,326 )
Prior year     (52,877 )     (30,467 )
Total claims paid   $ (100,856 )   $ (132,793 )
Balance, end of period   $ 74,197     $ 63,200  
 

Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Privia Health reviews a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the Company’s business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the Company’s business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Key Metrics(j)

    For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited; $ in millions)   2024   2023   2024   2023
                 
Implemented Providers (as of end of period) (1)     4,504     3,870     4,504     3,870
Attributed Lives (as of end of period) (2)     1,200,000     1,084,000     1,200,000     1,084,000
Practice Collections (3)   $ 728.0   $ 700.0   $ 1,435.7   $ 1,358.9
                 
(1) Implemented Providers is defined as the total of all service professionals on Privia Health’s platform at the end of a given period who are credentialed by Privia Health and billed for medical services, in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups during that period.
(2) Attributed Lives are defined as any patient that a payer deems attributed to Privia to deliver care as part of a value-based care arrangement through a provider of primary care services as of the end of a particular period.
(3) Practice Collections are defined as the total collections from all practices in all markets and all sources of reimbursement that the Company receives for delivering care and providing Privia Health’s platform and associated services. Practice Collections differ from revenue by including collections from Non-Owned Medical Groups.
(j) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)(k)

    For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Care Margin   $ 99,790     $ 91,633     $ 194,697     $ 175,654  
Platform Contribution   $ 47,394     $ 44,619     $ 92,131     $ 86,017  
Platform Contribution Margin     47.5 %     48.7 %     47.3 %     49.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 22,023     $ 19,312     $ 41,945     $ 36,176  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin     22.1 %     21.1 %     21.5 %     20.6 %
                 
(4) In addition to results reported in accordance with GAAP, Privia Health discloses Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Platform Contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Each are defined as follows:
  • Care Margin is Gross Profit excluding amortization of intangible assets.
  • Platform Contribution is Gross Profit, excluding amortization of intangible assets, less Cost of platform and excluding stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of platform.
  • Platform Contribution margin is Platform Contribution divided by Care Margin.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. shareholders and subsidiaries excluding non-controlling interests, provision for income taxes, interest (income), interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance charges and other non-recurring expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Care Margin.
(k) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.
 

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Care Margin(l)

    For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue   $ 422,326     $ 413,351     $ 837,569     $ 799,627  
Provider expense     (322,536 )     (321,718 )     (642,872 )     (623,973 )
Amortization of intangible assets     (1,527 )     (1,399 )     (3,054 )     (2,449 )
Gross Profit   $ 98,263     $ 90,234     $ 191,643     $ 173,205  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,527       1,399       3,054       2,449  
Care margin   $ 99,790     $ 91,633     $ 194,697     $ 175,654  
(l) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.
 

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Platform Contribution(m)

    For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue   $ 422,326     $ 413,351     $ 837,569     $ 799,627  
Provider expense     (322,536 )     (321,718 )     (642,872 )     (623,973 )
Amortization of intangible assets     (1,527 )     (1,399 )     (3,054 )     (2,449 )
Gross Profit   $ 98,263     $ 90,234     $ 191,643     $ 173,205  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,527       1,399       3,054       2,449  
Cost of platform     (57,106 )     (50,200 )     (111,163 )     (94,930 )
Stock-based compensation(5)     4,710       3,186       8,597       5,293  
Platform Contribution   $ 47,394     $ 44,619     $ 92,131     $ 86,017  
(m) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.
(5) Amount represents stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of Platform.
 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA(n)

    For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income   $ 3,467     $ 7,274     $ 6,451     $ 14,598  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests     1,176       (914 )     1,248       (1,836 )
Provision for income taxes     3,421       1,436       4,172       3,561  
Interest (income), net     (2,966 )     (817 )     (5,950 )     (2,630 )
Depreciation and amortization     1,818       1,690       3,639       3,030  
Stock-based compensation     14,391       9,247       26,295       14,628  
Other expenses(6)     716       1,396       6,090       4,825  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 22,023     $ 19,312     $ 41,945     $ 36,176  
                 
(n) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.
(6) Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance and certain non-recurring costs.
 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share(o)

  For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023
Net income $ 3,467   $ 7,274   $ 6,451   $ 14,598
Stock-based compensation   14,391     9,247     26,295     14,628
Intangible amortization expense   1,527     1,399     3,054     2,449
Provision for income taxes   3,421     1,436     4,172     3,561
Other expenses(7)   716     1,396     6,090     4,825
Adjusted net income $ 23,522   $ 20,752   $ 46,062   $ 40,061
Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic $ 0.20   $ 0.18   $ 0.39   $ 0.35
Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted $ 0.19   $ 0.17   $ 0.37   $ 0.32
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic   119,301,350     116,161,251     118,902,095     115,588,313
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted   125,317,908     124,570,875     125,315,681     124,467,343
(o) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.
(7) Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance and certain non-recurring costs.
 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Privia Health Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more