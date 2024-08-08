Submit Release
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

  • Revenue of $267.1 Million in Q1, Ahead of Expectations, down 4.4% versus Prior Year
  • EPS of $0.98 and Adjusted EPS of $0.90 in Q1 Compared to $1.06 in the Prior Year
  • Cash from Operations of $54.8 Million up 13.9% versus Prior Year; Reduced Debt by $35 Million and Repurchased $26 Million Shares
  • Reaffirming Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Revenue, Earnings, and Cash Flow Outlook

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“We are pleased that our first quarter results exceeded our sales and earnings expectations. First quarter revenues were stronger than expected, primarily due to our ability to move supply-constrained Clear Eyes® products to customers earlier than anticipated. Meanwhile, strong cash generation in Q1 allowed us to both continue reducing debt and repurchase shares during the quarter, positioning us well to drive additional shareholder value as the year progresses,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Reported revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 of $267.1 million decreased 4.4% from $279.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and decreased 4.3% excluding the impact of foreign currency. The revenue performance versus the prior year comparable period reflected anticipated limited ability to supply strong demand for Clear Eyes and declines in the Cough & Cold and Women’s Health categories, partially offset by continued strong growth in the International OTC segment.

Reported net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $49.1 million, and adjusted net income for the first quarter fiscal 2025 totaled $45.0 million, each compared to the prior year first quarter’s net income of $53.3 million. Diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.98 and $0.90 for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, respectively, compared to $1.06 in the prior year comparable period. The lower year-over-year quarterly earnings result was anticipated due to the planned timing of marketing costs and lower reported revenues.

The adjustment to the first quarter of fiscal 2025 relates to a discrete tax item pertaining to the release of a reserve for an uncertain tax position due to the statute of limitations expiring.

Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for first quarter fiscal 2025 was $54.8 million, an increase compared to $48.1 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 of $53.6 million increased compared to $46.6 million in the prior year first quarter.

In the first quarter fiscal 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares at a total investment of approximately $26.0 million.

The Company's net debt position as of June 30, 2024 was approximately $1.1 billion, resulting in a covenant-defined leverage ratio of 2.8x.

Segment Review

North American OTC Healthcare: Segment revenues of $232.3 million for the first quarter fiscal 2025 decreased 5.6% compared to the prior year comparable quarter's segment revenues of $246.1 million. The anticipated revenue decline reflected the ability to fully supply demand for Clear Eyes and declines in the Cough & Cold and Women’s Health categories.

International OTC Healthcare: Fiscal first quarter 2025 revenues of $34.8 million increased 5.0% compared to $33.2 million reported in the prior year comparable period, and increased 5.3% excluding the effects of foreign currency. The performance included strong growth for the Hydralyte® brand as well as growth other international regions.

Commentary and Reaffirmed Outlook for Fiscal 2025

Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We’re encouraged by a solid start to fiscal ’25 for both revenue and earnings. First quarter revenues benefitted from both the accelerated timing of Clear Eyes shipments as well as International OTC growth consistent with our long-term expectations, which partially offset the expected impacts of weakness in the Women’s Health and Cough & Cold categories. Even with higher costs associated with expedient shipments due to tight supply, we were still able to maintain strong earnings and resulting free cash flow, which was used to both reduce debt and buyback shares opportunistically.”

“We are reaffirming our fiscal 2025 outlook for sales, adjusted earnings, and cash flow. Consumption remains healthy for our portfolio and reinforces conviction in our full-year revenue outlook. We still expect the supply chain challenges we discussed in May to gradually improve as the year progresses, enabling full-year adjusted EPS growth of 5% to 6%. We look forward to the execution of our business model that is focused on long-term brand-building and leveraging our cash generation and strong balance sheet position to maximize shareholder value through disciplined capital deployment,” Mr. Lombardi concluded.

  Fiscal 2025 Outlook
Revenue $1,125 to $1,140 million
Organic Revenue Growth Approximately 1%
Adjusted Diluted E.P.S. $4.40 to $4.46
Free Cash Flow $240 million or more
   

Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Conference Call, Accompanying Slide Presentation and Replay

The Company will host a conference call to review its first quarter fiscal 2025 results today, August 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company provides a live Internet webcast, a slide presentation to accompany the call, as well as an archived replay, all of which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com. To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call here to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. The slide presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the website by clicking on Webcasts and Presentations.

A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations page.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company's performance. Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this earnings release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "outlook," "projected," ““forward,” "may," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," “planned,” “positioned,” “remains,” “conviction,” or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow, the Company’s disciplined capital deployment, the Company’s ability to execute on its brand-building strategy, the growth of the International OTC segment, consumption expectations, the timing and extent of supply chain challenges, the strength of the Company’s balance sheet, and the Company’s ability to create shareholder value. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of business and economic conditions, including as a result of labor shortages, inflation and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company’s advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company’s manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption as a result of labor shortages. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

 
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)     2024       2023  
Total Revenues   $ 267,142     $ 279,309  
         
Cost of Sales        
Cost of sales excluding depreciation     118,697       122,654  
Cost of sales depreciation     2,423       1,982  
Cost of sales     121,120       124,636  
Gross profit     146,022       154,673  
         
Operating Expenses        
Advertising and marketing     39,365       36,231  
General and administrative     28,910       27,687  
Depreciation and amortization     5,701       5,561  
Total operating expenses     73,976       69,479  
Operating income     72,046       85,194  
         
Other expense        
Interest expense, net     13,137       17,719  
Other expense (income), net     496       (1,238 )
Total other expense, net     13,633       16,481  
Income before income taxes     58,413       68,713  
Provision for income taxes     9,345       15,437  
Net income   $ 49,068     $ 53,276  
         
Earnings per share:        
Basic   $ 0.98     $ 1.07  
Diluted   $ 0.98     $ 1.06  
         
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic     49,886       49,767  
Diluted     50,267       50,196  
         
Comprehensive income, net of tax:        
Currency translation adjustments     3,160       (646 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss)     3,160       (646 )
Comprehensive income   $ 52,228     $ 52,630  


Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
(In thousands)   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
         
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 34,256     $ 46,469  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $18,684 and $16,377, respectively     171,695       176,775  
Inventories     152,040       138,717  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     10,750       13,082  
Total current assets     368,741       375,043  
         
Property, plant and equipment, net     75,409       76,507  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     9,997       11,285  
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net     877       1,541  
Goodwill     528,443       527,733  
Intangible assets, net     2,317,817       2,320,583  
Other long-term assets     6,232       5,725  
Total Assets   $ 3,307,516     $ 3,318,417  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable     39,556       38,979  
Accrued interest payable     15,248       15,763  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     3,654       4,658  
Finance lease liabilities, current portion     795       1,494  
Other accrued liabilities     54,862       56,154  
Total current liabilities     114,115       117,048  
         
Long-term debt, net     1,091,207       1,125,804  
Deferred income tax liabilities     409,085       403,596  
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     7,055       7,528  
Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion     149       172  
Other long-term liabilities     5,138       9,185  
Total Liabilities     1,626,749       1,663,333  
         
Total Stockholders' Equity     1,680,767       1,655,084  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 3,307,516     $ 3,318,417  


Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands)     2024       2023  
Operating Activities        
Net income   $ 49,068     $ 53,276  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     8,124       7,543  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     5        
Deferred and other income taxes     612       4,272  
Amortization of debt origination costs     454       983  
Stock-based compensation costs     3,425       4,146  
Non-cash operating lease cost     1,706       1,244  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable     6,368       5,632  
Inventories     (13,048 )     (7,711 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,359       (5,181 )
Accounts payable     591       (5,599 )
Accrued liabilities     (2,061 )     (8,519 )
Operating lease liabilities     (1,883 )     (1,745 )
Other     (944 )     (254 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     54,776       48,087  
         
Investing Activities        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (1,152 )     (1,477 )
Other     (978 )     3,800  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (2,130 )     2,323  
         
Financing Activities        
Term loan repayments     (35,000 )     (30,000 )
Payments of finance leases     (720 )     (699 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     1,975       7,028  
Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding     (5,801 )     (5,508 )
Repurchase of common stock     (25,976 )     (25,000 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (65,522 )     (54,179 )
         
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     663       (140 )
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (12,213 )     (3,909 )
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period     46,469       58,489  
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period   $ 34,256     $ 54,580  
Interest paid   $ 13,670     $ 17,582  
Income taxes paid   $ 3,661     $ 11,964  


Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Business Segments
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(In thousands)   North American OTC Healthcare   International OTC Healthcare   Consolidated
Total segment revenues*   $ 232,316     $ 34,826     $ 267,142  
Cost of sales     105,559       15,561       121,120  
Gross profit     126,757       19,265       146,022  
Advertising and marketing     33,753       5,612       39,365  
Contribution margin   $ 93,004     $ 13,653     $ 106,657  
Other operating expenses             34,611  
Operating income           $ 72,046  
*Intersegment revenues of $0.7 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.


    Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(In thousands)   North American OTC Healthcare   International OTC Healthcare   Consolidated
Total segment revenues*   $ 246,143     $ 33,166     $ 279,309  
Cost of sales     110,076       14,560       124,636  
Gross profit     136,067       18,606       154,673  
Advertising and marketing     31,401       4,830       36,231  
Contribution margin   $ 104,666     $ 13,776     $ 118,442  
Other operating expenses             33,248  
Operating income           $ 85,194  
*Intersegment revenues of $1.4 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.
 

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures ("NGFMs"), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt. We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.

These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.

NGFMs Defined

We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:

  • Non-GAAP Organic Revenues: GAAP Total Revenues excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.
  • Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage: Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA: GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: GAAP Net Income before normalized tax rate adjustment.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, divided by the diluted

weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.

  • Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.
  • Net Debt: Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($1,100,000 at June 30, 2024) less cash and cash equivalents ($34,256 at June 30, 2024). Amounts in thousands.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs (other than Net Debt, which is reconciled above) to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:

    Three Months Ended June 30,
      2024       2023  
(In thousands)        
GAAP Total Revenues   $ 267,142     $ 279,309  
Revenue Change     (4.4 )%    
Adjustments:        
Impact of foreign currency exchange rates           (169 )
Total adjustments           (169 )
Non-GAAP Organic Revenues   $ 267,142     $ 279,140  
Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change     (4.3 )%    
         

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin:

    Three Months Ended June 30,
      2024       2023  
(In thousands)        
GAAP Net Income   $ 49,068     $ 53,276  
Interest expense, net     13,137       17,719  
Provision for income taxes     9,345       15,437  
Depreciation and amortization     8,124       7,543  
Non-GAAP EBITDA   $ 79,674     $ 93,975  
Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin     29.8 %     33.6 %
                 

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:

    Three Months Ended June 30,
      2024     2024 Diluted EPS
 		    2023     2023 Diluted EPS
(In thousands, except per share data)            
GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS   $ 49,068     $ 0.98     $ 53,276     $ 1.06  
Adjustments:            
Normalized tax rate adjustment(1)     (4,030 )     (0.08 )            
Total adjustments     (4,030 )     (0.08 )            
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS   $ 45,038     $ 0.90     $ 53,276     $ 1.06  
(1) Income tax adjustment to adjust for discrete income tax items.
 

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

    Three Months Ended June 30,
      2024       2023  
(In thousands)        
GAAP Net Income   $ 49,068     $ 53,276  
Adjustments:        
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows     14,326       18,188  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows     (8,618 )     (23,377 )
Total adjustments     5,708       (5,189 )
GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities     54,776       48,087  
Purchases of property and equipment     (1,152 )     (1,477 )
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow   $ 53,624     $ 46,610  
                 

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025:

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP EPS to Projected Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS:

     
    Low   High
Projected FY'25 GAAP Diluted EPS   $ 4.48     $ 4.54  
Adjustments:        
Normalized tax rate adjustment(1)     (0.08 )     (0.08 )
Projected FY'25 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS   $ 4.40     $ 4.46  
(1) Income tax adjustment to adjust for discrete income tax items.
 

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

(In millions)    
Projected FY'25 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 250  
Additions to property and equipment for cash     (10 )
Projected FY'25 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow   $ 240  


Investor Relations Contact
Phil Terpolilli, CFA, 914-524-6819
irinquiries@prestigebrands.com


