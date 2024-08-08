Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,456 in the last 365 days.

Minister John Steenhuisen appoints rapid response team to deal with outbreaks of Foot-and-Mouth Disease

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has established a rapid response team in accordance to section 2(1) of the Animal Diseases Act, to deal with all current outbreaks of the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD). This follows a Disease Management Area declaration gazetted by Minister Steenhuisen a week ago to prevent the spread of the disease through the movement of cattle, sheep, goats, and products derived from these animals in certain areas.

The team is mandated to provide immediate support and critical decision-making assistance within the first 48 hours in the occurrence of an outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease.

The team comprises seven government and industry experts, including Dr Mpho Maja, Dr Shaun Morris, Dr J Strydom, Dr Patricia Froneman, Dr Matlou Rabala and Dr Gerhard Neethling.

They will ensure regular communication, assist with guidelines on how affected farmers handle milk, meat, or other produce out of affected areas and rope in agricultural specialists to advise on the economic impact on the affected areas.

Enquiries:
Ms Linda Page
Chief Director, Strategic Communication
E-mail: LPage@Dalrrd.gov.za 
Cell: 071 334 3479
 

You just read:

Minister John Steenhuisen appoints rapid response team to deal with outbreaks of Foot-and-Mouth Disease

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more