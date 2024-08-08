Minister John Steenhuisen appoints rapid response team to deal with outbreaks of Foot-and-Mouth Disease

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has established a rapid response team in accordance to section 2(1) of the Animal Diseases Act, to deal with all current outbreaks of the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD). This follows a Disease Management Area declaration gazetted by Minister Steenhuisen a week ago to prevent the spread of the disease through the movement of cattle, sheep, goats, and products derived from these animals in certain areas.

The team is mandated to provide immediate support and critical decision-making assistance within the first 48 hours in the occurrence of an outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease.

The team comprises seven government and industry experts, including Dr Mpho Maja, Dr Shaun Morris, Dr J Strydom, Dr Patricia Froneman, Dr Matlou Rabala and Dr Gerhard Neethling.

They will ensure regular communication, assist with guidelines on how affected farmers handle milk, meat, or other produce out of affected areas and rope in agricultural specialists to advise on the economic impact on the affected areas.

Enquiries:

Ms Linda Page

Chief Director, Strategic Communication

E-mail: LPage@Dalrrd.gov.za

Cell: 071 334 3479

