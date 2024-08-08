President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of creative icon Ms Connie Chiume

President Cyril Ramaphosa has learned with profound sadness of the passing of one of South Africa's brightest stars, actor and filmmaker Ms Connie Chiume.

Ms Chiume has passed away at the age of 72, leaving a legacy of performances on film and television screens in productions including Black Panther, Yizo Yizo 2, Zone 14 and Gomora.

President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the Ms Chiume, who was an inspiration to many in the performing arts.

President Ramaphosa said: “Her remarkable talents and achievements have brought South Africa into the hearts and homes of countless people, both locally and internationally.

“Through her work on screen, she has authentically portrayed the lived experiences of South Africans, capturing the essence of our nation's stories.

“Beyond her cinematic contributions, Ms Chiume served as a distinguished ambassador for our continent, representing us with grace and dignity in various film roles.

“We were truly blessed to witness this extraordinary jewel of Africa as she effortlessly carried the South African flag in her numerous cinematic endeavours.

“May her legacy continue to inspire and uplift all of us.”

