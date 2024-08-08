Submit Release
Enchanting Grasslands Celebrate with Traditional Naadam: Hinggan League, Inner Mongolia Draws Tourists from Near and Far

HINGGAN LEAGUE, China, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The melodies of Inner Mongolia come alive during the Naadam Festival. On August 8, the 2024 Hinggan League Naadam Festival kicked off in Ulan Maodu Sumu, Horqin Right Front Banner, Inner Mongolia. Tens of thousands of visitors from around the globe converged on the grasslands to partake in this vibrant cultural and tourism event.

The wrestling match during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Hinggan League Naadam Festival

According to the Organizing Committee, spanning five days, the traditional Naadam Festival features a variety of activities, including traditional Mongolian sports like the "Three Manly Skills," the 2024 International Mongolian Horse Hero Competition, and the Ulan Maodu Grassland Music Festival. These events offer visitors a rich and diverse experience, allowing them to enjoy the unique natural beauty and lively folk traditions of Hinggan League, all while celebrating traditional Chinese culture with song and dance.

Ulan Maodu Sumu, located in northeastern China, covers over 8,000 square kilometers and is renowned for its lush vegetation, clear streams, and verdant pastures. In recent years, the local government has focused on ecological conservation and the development of eco-tourism. By hosting events like Naadam, they have also boosted the income of local herders.

