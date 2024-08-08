Squid Oil Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.61 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.5%

Squid Oil Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Squid Oil Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The squid oil market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.56 billion in 2023 to $4.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to global market growth, alternative to fish oil, cosmetics and skincare industry, sustainability practices, regulatory influence.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The squid oil market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market expansion strategies, sustainability measures, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical demands, consumer preferences, regulatory environment.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Squid Oil Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10529&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Squid Oil Market

The rising health consciousness among consumers is expected to propel the growth of the squid oil market going forward. Health consciousness among consumers refers to their increased awareness and prioritization of making healthier lifestyle choices, including diet, exercise, and overall well-being. Health-conscious consumers use squid oil due to its high omega-3 fatty acids content, known for supporting heart health and reducing inflammation, promoting overall well-being.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/squid-oil-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the squid oil market include King Fish Products Pvt. Ltd., Bawa Fishmeal & Oil Co., Aksha Fish Meal & Oil Company, Impextraco NV, Landbridge Ltd., Coastal Group.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the squid oil market. Major players operating in the squid oil market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products and solutions to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Culture: Freshwater, Marine, Brackish Water

2) By Distribution channel: Online retailers, Health food stores, Specialty Supplement Stores

3) By Applications: Fertilizers, Aquaculture, Pharmaceutical

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the squid oil market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global squid oil market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the squid oil market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Squid Oil Market Definition

Squid oil refers to purified, winterized, and deodorized fatty oil obtained from the body of the squid. It has omega-3 fatty acid source that benefits the heart, brain, and eyes.

Squid Oil Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Squid Oil Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on squid oil market size, squid oil market drivers and trends, squid oil market major players, squid oil competitors' revenues, squid oil market positioning, and squid oil market growth across geographies. The squid oil market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Vegetable Oils In Beauty And Personal Care Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegetable-oils-in-beauty-and-personal-care-global-market-report

Mining And Oil And Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mining-and-oil-and-gas-field-machinery-manufacturing-global-market-report

Automotive Oil Pump Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-oil-pump-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293