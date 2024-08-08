[Latest] US Outdoor Power Equipment Market Size/Share Worth USD 1,17,626.4 Million by 2033 at a 6.74% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of US Outdoor Power Equipment Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 56,450 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 60,141.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 1,17,626.4 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.74% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Toro Company (US), Deere & Company (US), Stanley Black & Decker (US), Briggs & Stratton (US), MTD Products (US) , Ariens Company (US), Craftsman (US), and others.

According to the latest research study, the demand of US Outdoor Power Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 56,450 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 60,141.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,17,626.4 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.74% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

US Outdoor Power Equipment Market: Overview

The US Outdoor Power Equipment market encompasses a variety of tools and machinery such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, blowers, snow blowers, and pressure washers, which are powered by gasoline engines, electric motors, or increasingly, battery technology.

These tools are crucial for gardening, landscaping, forestry, and property maintenance, catering to both residential and commercial users.

One of the main drivers of the US outdoor power equipment market is the increase in residential landscaping activities. Homeowners are investing more in their outdoor spaces to enhance aesthetic appeal and property value.

According to the National Gardening Association (NGA), 77% of US households participated in lawn and garden activities in 2022, reflecting a steady increase. This trend was further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a 20% increase in home and garden expenditures as people spent more time at home. Consequently, the demand for outdoor power equipment like lawnmowers, chainsaws, and leaf blowers has surged.

Technological advancements in outdoor power equipment also drive the market. Innovations such as battery-operated and automated tools align with environmental regulations and consumer preferences for sustainable options.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) noted a 50% reduction in emissions from small engines since 2008, showcasing the industry’s commitment to cleaner technology. The adoption of robotic lawnmowers, which grew at an annual rate of 25%, highlights the market’s evolution towards efficiency and convenience.

However, the market faces restraints, such as stringent environmental regulations. The EPA’s Phase III emission standards for small spark-ignition engines, effective since 2011, require manufacturers to invest significantly in research and development to meet low-emission standards, increasing production costs.

These regulations can slow the introduction of new products and elevate prices, potentially deterring some consumers from purchasing new equipment.

Seasonal demand fluctuations also impact the market. Equipment like snow blowers and lawnmowers see peak demand during specific seasons. Retail sales data from the US Census Bureau show significant spikes during spring and early summer, followed by sharp declines in the off-season months.

This seasonality can lead to inventory management challenges and financial strain on manufacturers and retailers, requiring careful planning and forecasting.

Despite these challenges, the market presents significant opportunities. The commercial landscaping services sector is projected to grow steadily, driven by increased demand for commercial and public space maintenance. Large-scale landscaping projects for office parks, schools, and municipal properties require advanced, durable equipment, fueling demand for high-performance power tools.

The rise in commercial construction activities and urban green space development further supports this trend, offering lucrative opportunities for equipment manufacturers.

Additionally, the expansion of smart and connected outdoor power equipment represents a significant market opportunity. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology into outdoor equipment allows for features like remote monitoring, automated scheduling, and maintenance alerts.

According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), smart home technology adoption in the US is expected to grow by 20% annually, with outdoor smart equipment forming a part of this broader trend. This shift enhances user convenience and operational efficiency, opening new revenue streams for manufacturers through service subscriptions and software updates.

The US Outdoor Power Equipment market is segmented by type, usage, application, and end-user. Lawn mowers held the highest market share in 2023 due to their essential role in lawn maintenance, particularly for residential properties.

The segment for battery-powered lawnmowers is growing due to increasing consumer preference for environmentally friendly and low-maintenance options. Advancements in battery technology have improved the performance and run-time of these mowers, making them more attractive to consumers.

In terms of application, the Residential/DIY segment held the highest market share in 2023, driven by the vast number of homeowners in the US who invest in outdoor power equipment for personal use.

The commercial segment is growing rapidly as landscaping businesses expand to meet the demand for professional lawn and garden care services. Increased urbanization and the growth of commercial properties also contribute to this growth.

Based on the power source, fuel-based equipment held the highest market share in 2023. Despite the rise of electric and battery-powered options, fuel-based equipment remains popular due to its powerful performance, longer run-time, and suitability for heavy-duty tasks.

However, the battery-powered segment is experiencing the fastest growth due to the push towards sustainability, noise reduction, and advancements in battery technology that enhance the convenience and efficiency of these products.

Regionally, the market demonstrates distinct characteristics driven by climatic conditions, urbanization patterns, and economic factors. In the Northeast, characterized by a diverse climate with cold winters and warm summers, there is high demand for snowblowers and compact, electric-powered equipment suitable for smaller outdoor spaces.

The Midwest, known for its expansive agricultural land and variable climate, has a robust demand for both residential and commercial outdoor power equipment. The Southern US market is driven by its warm climate and long growing seasons, fostering high demand for lawn mowers, trimmers, and leaf blowers.

The Western region presents mixed demand due to diverse climates from the arid Southwest to the temperate Pacific Northwest, with a strong push towards battery-powered and eco-friendly equipment.

Recent developments in the market include the Toro Company’s launch of a new robotic mower with innovative features like wireless navigation and vision-based localization in May 2023, and Husqvarna Group’s introduction of a comprehensive two-year warranty program for commercial turf and tree care professionals in January 2023.

Stanley Black & Decker announced a wider range of battery-powered outdoor power equipment to be released in 2023, aligning with the growing consumer preference for electric options. Greenworks Tools has been expanding its product lines, likely introducing new models with improved battery life or performance.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed US Outdoor Power Equipment market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenarios of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this US Outdoor Power Equipment industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players ate studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, the Report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships, and emerging business models.

US Outdoor Power Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The US outdoor power equipment market , a significant segment within the broader power tools and outdoor machinery industry, demonstrates distinct regional characteristics driven by climatic conditions, urbanization patterns, and economic factors. This analysis delves into the market dynamics across the key regions: the Northeast, Midwest, South, and West.

The Northeast region, characterized by its diverse climate with cold winters and warm summers, drives demand for a wide range of outdoor power equipment. Snowblowers are particularly popular due to heavy snowfall in states like New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

Additionally, the dense urbanization in cities like Boston and New York City leads to high demand for compact and electric-powered equipment suitable for smaller outdoor spaces. The market here also shows a growing interest in eco-friendly and battery-powered tools, driven by environmental regulations and consumer preferences for sustainability.

The Midwest, known for its expansive agricultural land and variable climate, has a robust demand for both residential and commercial outdoor power equipment. Lawnmowers, tractors, and snowblowers are essential due to the large properties and significant snowfall in states like Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan.

The region’s agricultural focus boosts the market for heavy-duty equipment, including tillers and chainsaws. Additionally, the presence of large suburban areas contributes to a steady demand for home gardening and lawn care tools.

Economic stability in the Midwest, with a significant portion of the population involved in farming and manufacturing, ensures steady market growth.

The Southern US market is driven by its warm climate and long growing seasons, fostering high demand for lawn mowers, trimmers, and leaf blowers. States like Florida, Texas, and Georgia see year-round use of outdoor power equipment, with a significant segment catering to residential consumers maintaining large lawns and gardens.

The region’s tendency for severe weather, including hurricanes, also spikes demand for chainsaws and other emergency response equipment. Moreover, the South’s strong housing market and rapid urban expansion contribute to rising demand for landscaping services, thereby driving the commercial segment of the outdoor power equipment market.

The Western region, encompassing diverse climates from the arid Southwest to the temperate Pacific Northwest, presents a mixed demand for outdoor power equipment. In states like California and Arizona, water restrictions and xeriscaping practices reduce the need for traditional lawn mowers but increase demand for specialized equipment like electric trimmers and leaf blowers.

Conversely, the Pacific Northwest, with its lush landscapes and significant rainfall, drives high demand for lawn care equipment, chainsaws, and hedge trimmers. Environmental consciousness is notably strong in this region, pushing the market towards battery-powered and eco-friendly equipment.

Additionally, the tech-savvy population in areas like Silicon Valley shows an increasing preference for smart and automated outdoor power tools.

Overall, the US outdoor power equipment market is shaped by regional climatic conditions, urbanization trends, and economic activities. The Northeast and Midwest have strong seasonal demands driven by climate, the South benefits from year-round usage, and the West’s diverse climate and environmental regulations steer the market towards sustainable solutions.

Understanding these regional nuances is crucial for manufacturers and retailers aiming to tailor their strategies and capture market share effectively.

List of the prominent players in the US Outdoor Power Equipment Market:

The Toro Company (US)

Deere & Company (US)

Stanley Black & Decker (US)

Briggs & Stratton (US)

MTD Products (US)

Ariens Company (US)

Craftsman (US)

Others

The US Outdoor Power Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

By Equipment Type

Lawn Mowers

Saws

Trimmers & Edgers

Blowers

Snow Throwers

Tillers & Cultivators

Others

By Applications

Residential/DIY

Commercial

By Power Source

Fuel-based

Electric

Battery

