OKX to List Render's RNDR Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 8, 2024.



OKX to List RENDER on its Perpetual Futures Market

OKX today announced that it will list Render's RNDR on its perpetual futures market at 8:30 AM (UTC) on August 8, enabling eligible users to long or short the token with up to 20x leverage.

Margin trading and Simple Earn for the token was enabled at 4:00 AM (UTC) on the same day. The updates will cover both the web and app interfaces of OKX, as well as the API.

RNDR is the token that powers Render, a GPU rendering platform that offers on-demand access to GPU nodes. On the other side, anyone can rent out their unused GPU computing power. Render acts as a decentralized middle layer, connecting customers who want GPU power with those who have GPUs, through an open marketplace.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.



As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.