Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,293 in the last 365 days.

R4G Creates The Gig of The Year Girl Reviews Fashion at Major Sporting Events

Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Girl Gig for Talented Teenager Review Fashion at Major Sporting Events SweetFashionReview.com Paris to LA

Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Girl Gig for Talented Teenager Review Fashion at Major Sporting Events SweetFashionReview.com Paris to LA

...Wear What You Love...While Attending Your Favorite Sport Event LoveTennisFashion.com Paris to LA

...Wear What You Love...While Attending Your Favorite Sport Event LoveTennisFashion.com Paris to LA

Exceptionally Talented 15-Year-Old BooksandLooks landed The Sweetest Paid Gig Review Fashion at Major Sporting Events including what women sportscasters wear. SweetFashionReports.com Paris to LA

Exceptionally Talented 15-Year-Old BooksandLooks landed The Sweetest Paid Gig Review Fashion at Major Sporting Events including what women sportscasters wear. SweetFashionReports.com Paris to LA

Wear What You Love...While Attending Your Favorite Sport in NYC! CelebrateUSOpen.com The Sweetest Fashion Party!

Wear What You Love...While Attending Your Favorite Sport in NYC! CelebrateUSOpen.com The Sweetest Fashion Party!

How does Recruiting for Good reward exceptionally talented Tweens on Girls Design Tomorrow Program? By gifting sweet opportunities to review Beauty, Dining, and Fashion! RecruitingforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!

How does Recruiting for Good reward exceptionally talented Tweens on Girls Design Tomorrow Program? By gifting sweet opportunities to review Beauty, Dining, and Fashion! RecruitingforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!

Recruiting for Good (R4G) runs Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program and created a sweet fashion gig for exceptionally talented 15-year-old BooksandLooks.

Mavens...Joan and Melissa Rivers review Fashion on the Red Carpet! 'BooksandLooks' Reviews The Sweetest Fashion at Major Sporting Events!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good & Girls Design Tomorrow
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good creates the sweetest girl gig 'Sweet Fashion Review' for 'BooksandLooks' an exceptionally talented 15-year-old teenager who works on Girls Design Tomorrow leadership program.

According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "BooksandLooks first sweet fashion review was Savannah Guthrie; mom, role model, broadcast journalist and co-host of TODAY at The 2024 Paris Olympics!"

BooksandLooks will review the sweetest fashion at major sporting events; reviewing what athletes, sportscasters (wear), and also looking out for the sweetest kicks.

The sweet fashion girl gig was inspired by Joan and Melissa Rivers who are mavens on The Red Carpet.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "For the last four years, I have been leading and mentoring exceptionally talented tweens thru Girls Design Tomorrow; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values! Girls who excel land their own sweet paid gigs reviewing Beauty, Dining, and Fashion."

About

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!

Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!

Love to Support Girls and Shop for GOOD Too? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and earn The Sweetest Shopping Card 'Fashion Loves Freedom' to learn more visit www.FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LA!

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

Exceptionally Talented 15-Year-Old Girl Lands The Sweetest Gig Review Fashion at Sporting Events; This is Her Savannah Guthrie Review at 2024 Paris Olympics

You just read:

R4G Creates The Gig of The Year Girl Reviews Fashion at Major Sporting Events

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more