R4G Creates The Gig of The Year Girl Reviews Fashion at Major Sporting Events
Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Girl Gig for Talented Teenager Review Fashion at Major Sporting Events SweetFashionReview.com Paris to LA
Exceptionally Talented 15-Year-Old BooksandLooks landed The Sweetest Paid Gig Review Fashion at Major Sporting Events including what women sportscasters wear. SweetFashionReports.com Paris to LA
Wear What You Love...While Attending Your Favorite Sport in NYC! CelebrateUSOpen.com The Sweetest Fashion Party!
Recruiting for Good (R4G) runs Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program and created a sweet fashion gig for exceptionally talented 15-year-old BooksandLooks.
Recruiting for Good creates the sweetest girl gig 'Sweet Fashion Review' for 'BooksandLooks' an exceptionally talented 15-year-old teenager who works on Girls Design Tomorrow leadership program.
According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "BooksandLooks first sweet fashion review was Savannah Guthrie; mom, role model, broadcast journalist and co-host of TODAY at The 2024 Paris Olympics!"
BooksandLooks will review the sweetest fashion at major sporting events; reviewing what athletes, sportscasters (wear), and also looking out for the sweetest kicks.
The sweet fashion girl gig was inspired by Joan and Melissa Rivers who are mavens on The Red Carpet.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "For the last four years, I have been leading and mentoring exceptionally talented tweens thru Girls Design Tomorrow; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values! Girls who excel land their own sweet paid gigs reviewing Beauty, Dining, and Fashion."
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!
Love to Support Girls and Shop for GOOD Too? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and earn The Sweetest Shopping Card 'Fashion Loves Freedom' to learn more visit www.FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LA!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Exceptionally Talented 15-Year-Old Girl Lands The Sweetest Gig Review Fashion at Sporting Events; This is Her Savannah Guthrie Review at 2024 Paris Olympics