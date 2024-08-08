Global Printed Signage Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global printed signage market is set to experience steady growth, expanding from $36.48 billion in 2023 to $37.33 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. This growth is attributed to the continued demand for traditional advertising, retail and point-of-sale displays, event marketing and sponsorship, corporate branding, wayfinding, and informational signage. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $40.89 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.3%, driven by trends such as customization and personalization, e-commerce and online retail promotion, sustainable practices, integration with digital technologies, event branding, and experiential marketing.
Retail Industry's Advertising Focus Drives Market Expansion
The increasing focus on advertising within the retail industry is a significant driver for the printed signage market. Retail businesses use printed signage to communicate brand messages, highlight promotions, and enhance the shopping experience. For example, in August 2022, Sensor Tower Inc. reported that retail advertising expenditure in the US reached approximately $2.7 billion in Q1 2021, a 6.5% increase from the previous year. Additionally, retail ad spending surged to $870 million in 2021, reflecting a 51% increase compared to 2019. This rise in retail advertising is expected to propel the growth of the printed signage market.
Key Players and Market Innovations
Leading companies in the printed signage market include Avery Dennison Corporation, Spandex Ltd., IGEPA Group GmbH & Co. KG, Orafol Europe GmbH, Kelly Signs Inc., and several others. Product innovation is a major trend, with companies developing new technologies to stay competitive. For instance, Seiko Epson Corporation launched the SC-R5030L and SC-R5030 signage printers, featuring resin ink for a wide range of applications. These printers offer rapid lamination, exceptional scratch resistance, and compatibility with various materials such as vinyl, banners, and textiles, enhancing their versatility in retail and other contexts.
Trends Shaping the Future of Printed Signage
Key trends influencing the printed signage market include the exploration of 3D printing for signage, the integration of augmented reality (AR) in signage design, a focus on indoor air quality in signage materials, increased demand for wayfinding signage, and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in content optimization. These trends are driving innovation and expanding the possibilities for printed signage applications.
Market Segmentation
The printed signage market is segmented as follows:
• By Type: Banner and Backdrop, Corporate Graphics, Exhibitions, Trade Shows, Backlit Displays, Point of Purchase Display, Billboards, Other Types
• By Print Technology: Screen, Inkjet, Sheetfed, Other Print Technologies
• By Application: Indoor, Outdoor
• By End-User Vertical: Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Other End-User Verticals
Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market
North America was the largest region in the printed signage market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading the market during the forecast period. The region's strong presence in advertising and retail, combined with advanced technological infrastructure, supports its dominant position.
Printed Signage Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Printed Signage Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on printed signage market size, printed signage market drivers and trends, printed signage market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The printed signage market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.
