Global Pressotherapy Systems Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pressotherapy systems market has experienced robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from $12.76 billion in 2023 to $14.07 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Despite various challenges, the market is set to reach $19.98 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2%, driven by rising consumer preferences, advancements in research and development, and the expanding cosmetic and fitness industries.

Increasing Demand for Pain Management Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for pain management is a significant factor propelling the growth of the pressotherapy systems market. Pressotherapy systems play a crucial role in pain management by promoting blood circulation, reducing edema, enhancing recovery after exercise, and treating conditions like lymphedema-related pain. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), about 21% of adults experience chronic pain, and the annual incidence of new chronic pain patients is high, with 52.4 new cases per 1,000 people. This growing need for effective pain management solutions supports the market’s expansion.

Major Players and Technological Advancements

Key players in the pressotherapy systems market include DJO Global Incorporated, Doris Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., and Hyperice Inc. Technological advancements are a key trend, with companies focusing on innovative solutions to enhance market competitiveness. For example, Winback Go East launched the GMOVE-SUIT in September 2021, a groundbreaking active pressotherapy system offering multiple modes for functional rehabilitation and performance improvement.

Market Trends

Major trends influencing the pressotherapy systems market include:

• Health and Wellness Industry Growth: Increased awareness and focus on health and wellness drive market demand.

• Beauty and Aesthetics Sector Demand: Rising consumer interest in beauty treatments fuels market growth.

• Sports and Fitness Applications: Expanding use of pressotherapy in sports and fitness enhances recovery and performance.

• Clinical Rehabilitation: Growing application in clinical settings supports market expansion.

• Home-Use Devices: Increased availability and consumer preference for home-use pressotherapy devices.

Market Segmentation

The pressotherapy systems market is segmented as follows:

• By Use: Drainage, Toning, Physiologic, Lymphedema

• By Application: Veno-Lymphatic Circulation, Adiposity Edema, Cellulite at Different Stages, Reduction of Swelling, Tired Legs, Other Applications

• By End-Use: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the pressotherapy systems market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high consumer demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by increasing investments in healthcare and wellness sectors across countries like China and India.

