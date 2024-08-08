MPD Seeking Northwest Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery of an establishment in Northwest.

On August 7, 2024, at approximately 10:02 a.m., officers responded for a report of a robbery in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. Upon arrival the victim stated that the suspect entered the establishment, brandished a firearm and demanded money. The victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene with US currency. The victim was not injured.

The suspect was captured on surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24120924

###