PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release

August 8, 2024 Gatchalian urges NBI to pursue investigation over issuance of fake birth certificates Senator Win Gatchalian urged the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to pursue its investigation over the issuance of fake birth certificates to ensure that those involved in such illegal activity are brought to court and penalized. The senator specifically referred to the 1,051 late registrants from 2016 to 2023 in the municipality of Sta. Cruz in Davao del Sur. Based on the Ad-Hoc Fact-Finding Committee of the Office of the Mayor, out of the 1,501 certificates of live births (COLB) reviewed, 54 were found to have been issued to alleged foreign nationals without Filipino parents. "I urge the NBI to determine and validate the existence of the 1,501 late registrants. My apprehension is that there are more cases similar to this and people might continue to abuse the system unless those guilty are penalized," he emphasized. "The birth certificate is the basis of one's Filipino citizenship, and foreigners who are able to spuriously secure a birth certificate can obtain a Philippine passport, get their own national ID, and buy real estate properties," he noted, citing the case of Guo Hua Ping, also known as Alice Guo, who managed to get herself elected as mayor of Bamban, Tarlac on the basis of a fake birth certificate. "Our solutions should not unduly burden our people but should be effective enough to prevent the likes of Alice Guo from taking advantage of the late registration process," Gatchalian said. According to him, the government should find solutions that prevent unscrupulous individuals or groups from taking advantage of the late registration process, which was established mainly for the benefit of indigenous peoples in the country and those residing in remote areas. The NBI has already initially validated the existence of 102 of the 1,501 individuals who managed to get spurious birth certificates from Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur. As per the NBI's investigation, none of the 102 individuals actually reside in the town. An inquiry with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) indicated that none of them had been issued a passport. The NBI added that a case for the cancellation of the birth certificates involved may be filed in 2 weeks. Gatchalian hinimok ang NBI na ituloy ang imbestigasyon sa mga pekeng birth certificate Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na ituloy ang imbestigasyon sa pag-iisyu ng pekeng birth certificates upang matiyak na ang mga sangkot sa naturang ilegal na gawain ay mananagot sa batas. Partikular na tinukoy ng senador ang 1,051 late registrants mula 2016 hanggang 2023 na natagpuan sa Sta. Cruz sa Davao del Sur. Batay sa Ad-Hoc Fact-Finding Committee ng Office of the Mayor, sa 1,501 certificates of live births (COLB) na nasuri, 54 ang napag-alamang na-isyu sa mga umano'y dayuhan na walang mga magulang na Pilipino. "Hinihikayat ko ang NBI na tukuyin at i-validate ang 1,501 late registrants. Ang pangamba ko ay mas marami pang kaso na katulad nito at maaari nilang abusuhin ang sistema maliban na lang kung maparusahan," diin niya. "Ang birth certificate ay batayan ng pagiging isang Pilipino at ang mga dayuhan na nakakakuha ng birth certificates na nagsasabing sila ay pinoy, ay nakakakuha rin ng Philippine passport, nakakakuha ng national ID, at nakakabili ng mga lupa," sabi ni Gatchalian, sabay banggit ang kaso ni Guo Hua Ping, na kilala rin bilang Alice Guo, na nahalal bilang alkalde ng Bamban, Tarlac dahil sa pekeng birth certificate. "Umaasa tayo na sa pamamagitan ng mga solusyon laban sa pekeng birth certificates at pagiging mapanuri sa proseso ng late registration ay maiiwasan natin ang marami pang Alice Guo na nananamantala ng proseso sa gobyerno," sabi ni Gatchalian. Aniya, nabuo ang konsepto ng late registration para sa mga katutubo at mga naninirahan sa malalayong lugar. Una nang na-validate ng NBI ang 102 sa 1,501 indibidwal na nakakuha ng pekeng birth certificates mula sa Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur. Ayon sa imbestigasyon ng NBI, wala sa 102 indibidwal ang aktwal na naninirahan sa naturang lugar. Sabi naman ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), wala sa kanila ang nabigyan ng pasaporte. Dagdag pa ng NBI, nakatakda itong magsampa ng kaso para sa kanselasyon ng mga nasabing fake na birth certificates sa susunod na dalawang linggo.